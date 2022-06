These weighty Elden Ring tomes are filled with knowledge, and they can be yours for $20 less. If you're having trouble with the latest From Software game, you might be interested to know that you can currently get $20 off the upcoming Elden Ring strategy and lore books. Available for pre-order now ahead of their July 29 release, both volumes are enjoying a very healthy 40% discount at Amazon. As an example, Vol 1: The Lands Between is now $29.99 (opens in new tab) instead of almost $50. Meanwhile, Vol 2: Shards of the Shattering is also at a greatly-reduced $29.99 (opens in new tab).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO