Gov. Edwards Activates Louisiana State Police and the Dept. of Corrections to Send Additional Personnel to Assist with Immediate Staffing Shortage at Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged. Louisiana – On June 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish shortly after 12:00 p.m. Caroline Smith, 16, and Chloe Hamilton, 16, both from Prairieville, Louisiana were killed in the crash. Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on LA 427, according to the preliminary investigation. Smith failed to negotiate a right curve, exited the roadway to the right, entered through a gravel shoulder, and struck a tree for unknown reasons. Following the collision with the tree, the vehicle vaulted into a private pond and became completely submerged.

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO