Bridge City, LA

Gov. Edwards Activates Louisiana State Police and the Dept. of Corrections to Send Additional Personnel to Assist with Immediate Staffing Shortage at Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson

louisiana.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed Louisiana State Police and The Department of Corrections to immediately provide additional personnel to assist The Office of Juvenile Justice with its staffing shortage at both Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Starting Friday evening, correctional and probation and...

gov.louisiana.gov

MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner awards Richland Parish School Board $121,565 in energy-efficient program grants

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, June 20, Richland Parish School board shared how District Five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s 2022 energy-efficiency program grants would provide upgrades to some parish schools. According to a Facebook post, the grants were for public institutions and included $121,565. Schools identified for the grant proceeds included Delhi Elementary […]
RICHLAND PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Governor Edwards sends extra reinforcement to Monroe, Jefferson Parish amid uprising at youth detention centers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO)— As crime rates continue to rise in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has dispatched Louisiana State Police to assist with staffing shortages at youth detention centers. Beginning Friday evening, correctional and parole officers from the Department of Corrections will add to the Office of Juvenile Justice and state troopers to secure […]
MONROE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Major Cockfighting Ring Busted in St. Martin Parish

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office busted up a suspected cockfighting operation on Father's Day Weekend, citing 18 people and arresting one of them on a slew of guns and drug charges. Acting on recent reports of the illegal activity, officers say they noticed suspicious activity happening in...
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

Suspected child predator on the run from multiple law enforcement agencies, including FBI

NATCHEZ — Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, are on the lookout for a suspected child predator from Rayville, Louisiana. CPSO’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating 30-year-old Jonathan Naron for initiating conversations online with a minor that were sexual in nature on May 23, the department said in a Monday news release.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning June 19 Fire that Claimed the Life of One Person

Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigating Early Morning June 19 Fire that Claimed the Life of One Person. On June 19, 2022, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal reported that LASFM deputies are investigating an overnight house fire in Oakdale involving one death. Around 12:45 a.m., the Oakdale Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire located in the 300 block of Anderson Street. The State Fire Marshal’s Office indicated that while two adult males were able to escape, an adult female victim was unfortunately located inside.
OAKDALE, LA
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Concerns raised after Louisiana State Police’s second-in-command’s abrupt retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police’s second-in-command is officially done. Doug Cain retired abruptly as several investigations swirl. In a statement to WAFB, Cain touted 25 years in law enforcement. However, Cain’s critics and those who have asked for more accountability over LSP point to an ongoing internal investigation as a possible motive.
LOUISIANA STATE
internewscast.com

Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in Louisiana restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in West Monroe, Louisiana in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-olds Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and Desiree Nicole Washington. According to...
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Man who evades Bienville Parish deputies dies in woods

RINGGOLD, La. -- An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death for a man who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit then ran into the woods, only to die about a half-hour later. Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said Deputy Clay Culpepper clocked Cedrick Loud driving 70...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Former Louisiana House speaker part of $9 million swampland deal at taxpayer expense

This portion of Bayou Chevreuil in St. James Parish leads to 2,000 acres of swampland the state is buying from a group that includes the former speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives. The purchase price for the property is $9 million, and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries intends to give the land to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette for research. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged. Louisiana – On June 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish shortly after 12:00 p.m. Caroline Smith, 16, and Chloe Hamilton, 16, both from Prairieville, Louisiana were killed in the crash. Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on LA 427, according to the preliminary investigation. Smith failed to negotiate a right curve, exited the roadway to the right, entered through a gravel shoulder, and struck a tree for unknown reasons. Following the collision with the tree, the vehicle vaulted into a private pond and became completely submerged.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Teens Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on I-10 Frontage Road

Two Louisiana Teens Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on I-10 Frontage Road. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 19, 2022, that on June 18, 2022, just before 11:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving two pedestrians on the I-10 South Frontage Road near N. Thibodeaux Road, just west of LA Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur, Louisiana, and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One from Louisiana Dead and One Arrested After Early Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30

One from Louisiana Dead and One Arrested After Early Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near the LA 327 Spur in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 19, 2022. Summer McKinnon, 22, of Walker, Louisiana died as a result of the accident. McKinnon was driving a 2021 Honda Accord north on LA 30 at the time, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2019 Audi A8 was driving south on LA 30 at the same time. McKinnon crossed the median, entered the opposing lane, and hit the Audi head-on for unknown reasons.
WALKER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Missing Louisiana college student's body found after rafting accident in Idaho

EUNICE, La. - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week. According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.
EUNICE, LA

