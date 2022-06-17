ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Education in the summer

By Christopher Conover
azpm.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. The last school bells of the academic year have rung and while that used to mean trips to the pool or vacations, classes are still the rule for some students. This week, The Buzz focuses on education and the summer ahead....

news.azpm.org

SignalsAZ

Free Food Available this Summer for Kids and Adults

Many school districts, libraries, community organizations, and others will be offering free food to families this summer to make sure they have healthy meals while school is out. Four school districts across the Tucson area (Tucson Unified School District, Amphitheater Public Schools, Sunnyside Unified School District, and Marana Unified School...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

New Arizona HOA flag law is ripe for a constitutional challenge

Earlier this month, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that would force HOAs to allow residents to fly flags that support law enforcement and first responders. But they won’t be able to raise a flag proclaiming gay pride or Black Lives Matter unless their HOA approves. The...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Pima County to start vaccinating 0-5 year olds

Vials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Tucson. January 2021. Pima County will start vaccinating children as young as 6 months against COVID-19 starting Tuesday morning. The announcement follows government approval over the weekend. County health clinics will have 600-800 doses available countywide, with more on the way.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona transportation board approves 5-year roadway construction program

PHOENIX — A five-year transportation construction program aimed to improve and expand Arizona roads was approved Friday, officials said. The 2023-2027 program, which allocates the spending of $6.7 billion over the next five years, includes funding for various highway improvement projects across the state. A $328 million project estimated...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County Defensible Space Tips

As monsoon season begins, conditions in Arizona remain dry and the risk of fire remains high. To protect structures from becoming potential fire losses, Pima County’s Development Services Department (DSD) has released a set of guidelines to highlight the need for “defensible spaces” around structures, free of flammable items such as leaf piles and dry grass. These spaces are essentially buffer zones between the building and any materials that might help the fire to spread.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azmirror.com

20 Arizona tribes to receive $135 million for affordable housing

Twenty of Arizona’s 22 tribal nations were awarded nearly $135 million in grants by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help increase affordable housing for Indigenous people. “All Arizonans deserve access to safe housing,” said U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a press release announcing the funding....
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

New Arizona Law Expands Eligible Bus Driver Pool

After years of struggling to hire and retain school bus drivers, Arizona lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey hope to have enacted a solution. “Drivers with a CDL are in high demand, and we’re losing them to big companies like Amazon and FedEx. A mixture of outdated federal and state laws are only exacerbating the problem,” said Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Maricopa, “Children are experiencing big delays in their pick-ups, field trips and athletic events are being canceled, parents are forced to drive inordinate distances to get their children to class, drivers are working sometimes 15-hour days to combat the shortage, and administrators are being forced to pick up some of the workload themselves.”
ARIZONA STATE
Eastern Progress

Get pro tips on summertime barbecuing from these Tucson experts

If you ask Jordan Rhone at Da Boots BBQ Shop on Tucson’s south side, he’ll set you straight about the difference between barbecue and grilling. Barbecue is the art of low and slow. Grilling is high heat and fast sizzle. Anyone can throw a burger or chicken thigh...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 mist and fogging systems for 2022

Here are the Top 10 mist and fogging systems in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

NASA Loans Moon Rock to Tucson

During NASA’s Apollo 15 mission in 1971, astronauts David Scott and James Irwin brought back 170 pounds of moon rocks for research on Earth. Everyone in Tucson can see a piece of this history at the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum. Weighing 4 ounces and measuring 3 inches in length, the space rock is on loan from NASA. It is the biggest chunk of moon rocks that NASA loans to museums. The rock is on display in the museum’s Mineral Evolution Gallery. “It’s a privilege to have this rock here,” said Elizabeth Gass, exhibit specialist at the Museum in a press release. “Not every museum qualifies to have one because of the strict security protocols needed to keep the rock safe.”
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Arizona restauranteur wins fight with state over youth labor

PHOENIX (AP) — Carolyn Redendo’s restaurant is just 900 square feet, and the kitchen where she turns out Puerto Rican, Cuban and other Latin food is tiny. The young teenagers she’s hired for years to work as hostesses in her Sofrita restaurant in the small northeast Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills sometimes bus tables and have to drop off the dishes in the kitchen.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from June 17-19

PHOENIX – The Kitt Peak National Observatory and a nearby tribal community in southern Arizona have been evacuated because of an encroaching wildfire, the city of Phoenix has canceled its three July Fourth fireworks events this year, citing supply chain issues and the Phoenix City Council this week approved a plan that has a goal of 280,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.
PHOENIX, AZ
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Arizona

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Catalina Foothills retail center sells for $18.4M

Phoenix Commercial Advisors facilitated the sale of Paloma Village Center, a high-profile, daily needs retail center in Catalina Foothills. The property, located on 4.49 acres on the southeast corner of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive in Tucson, Ariz., sold for a total of $18,400,000 or $480 per square foot. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phys.org

Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts

As Jason Nez scans rugged mountains, high desert and cliffsides for signs of ancient tools and dwellings unique to the U.S. Southwest, he keeps in mind that they're part of a bigger picture. And, fire is not new to them. "They have been burned many, many times, and that's healthy,"...
ARIZONA STATE

Community Policy