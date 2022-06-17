Saint Mary’s congratulates May 2022 graduates

WINONA, Minn. — The following Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota students completed requirements for bachelor of arts degrees in May 2022. Student name, hometown, parents’ or guardians’ name/s. Kiarra Ahrens, Richmond, Minn., Rick and Deb Ahrens. Jillian Alekna, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Michael and Janet Alekna....
A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
From the Twin Ports to the Twin Cities, people gathered this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth. It commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It became an official federal holiday last year. That holiday will be observed on Monday.
An 82-year-old woman who fell in her southeastern Minnesota garage wasn't found until six days later. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the woman received medical care at the scene and then was taken by ambulance to a hospital for care. The sheriff's office told KTTC-TV that the woman had a leg injury, dried cracked lips and other ailments from six days without help.
One of the only things I love more than animals is baby animals. They're just the cutest! And if you pay a visit to the Minnesota Zoo soon in Apple Valley, MN you'll be able to see some new baby animals that they welcomed to the world earlier in the month.
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 1,200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Minnesota since last fall. And now, some of them face difficult questions about where they're going to live and how they're going to pay for it.Haisnit has three months remaining on her six months of rental assistance. She says she'll likely have to move out of her Minneapolis apartment."My worry is that that's not enough time for me to stand on my feet and be able to support myself," Haisnit said through a translator.She is in Minneapolis after leaving her Afghanistan home with her mother and teenage brother. Eight siblings...
Many cities in our area held Juneteenth celebrations for the first time. Marcellus Davis, Racial Equity Diversity & Inclusion Manager in Brooklyn Park, explains the meaning and feeling behind Juneteenth celebrations. “It is the day that is the truest form of freedom in America, and for all, not just for...
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he’ll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNEAPOLIS – Sunday's Juneteenth event in north Minneapolis celebrated multiple firsts.For starters, it was the first time Juneteenth is being celebrated as a federal holiday -- a successful push many in Minneapolis attribute to racial justice efforts following the murder of George Floyd.Secondly, it was the first time it had been celebrated this way in north Minneapolis. Several blocks of West Broadway, a key corridor of the north side, shut down for nearly the entire day to commemorate the event."Broadway is our economic main street in north Minneapolis," said Michael Chaney, who helped found Minnesota's first Juneteenth celebrations nearly 40...
Many buildings here in Rochester and across Minnesota are stunning architectural masterpieces, but there's one structure that's just been named the Ugliest Building in Minnesota-- and it's only 90 minutes away. Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but don't go to sleep on some of the...
MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Ryan James Olson, 47 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Amanda Sue Wellman, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 5th degree drugs. Sarah Mae Brooks, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS, MSD expired vehicle registration, MSD failure to change address on MN driver's license, Anoka Co. & Hennepin Co. warrants. Joshua Anton Emery, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL violate no contact order. Cody Wayne Horton, 46 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 1st degree arson. Jeremy James Schlichting, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Jacob Michael McNulty, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 2nd degree DWI. Joseph Albert Moos, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD contempt of court & order for protection violation. Damien Worley-Devries, 21 of Blaine, MN 55434 - FEL theft, GM give Peace office false name, Anoka Co. & Dept. of Corrections warrants. David Joseph Romano Degrio, 40 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance & MSD 4th degree DWI. Jamie Ray Hunt, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance & GM 2nd degree DWI. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Andrew Richard Levandowski, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Paris Terrill Berry, 45 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Earl Thomas Barkley, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Olan Gray, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Darrick Wade Hamacher, 44 of Foreston, MN 56330 - Douglas Co. warrant. Nichole Anne Marie Gehring, 41 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Ahmed Osman Mohamed, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Morrison Co. warrant. Zachery Lucas Bongers, 30 of Faribault, MN 55021 - Sherburne Co. & State of WI warrants. Nicole Kristen Strehlow, 37 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Devon James Block, 26 of Brainerd, MN 56401 - Isanti Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Kreshon Marshay Wiley, 25 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Dakota Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Brady Michael Struss, 46 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Hadley Seek, 70 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Sherburne Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Reid Aaron Shain Atterbury, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Johnathan Corey Kammerer, 27 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A fight outside a south Minneapolis home on Saturday morning led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 11:39 a.m. on the 4100 block of Chicago Avenue, in the city's Bryant neighborhood. Officers had responded to the...
FRIDLEY, Minn. — A man is dead after being electrocuted while taking down a tree in Fridley Thursday night. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Fridley police were dispatched to a home on the 5200 block of Buchanan St. NE just before 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they learned that an employee of a private tree company was in a lift and in the process of removing a tree when his chainsaw made contact with a powerline.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say one person was shot amid "multiple fights" and a "chaotic crowd" in downtown early Sunday morning. Officers were helping a business handle a fight on the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue just after 2 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said. As two men were fighting...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - All over the Twin Cities this weekend, events are going on in celebration of Juneteenth, the federal holiday on June 19 that commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved Africans in America. Juneteenth has been around since 1866, but in 2021 it was made a...
A juvenile from Wright County is one of two 15-year-old boys charged with an armed car jacking Monday evening in the west metro community of Golden Valley. A Buffalo teen is facing 1st degree felony aggravated robbery, and a teen from Eden Prairie is charged with aiding and abetting him. MNN’s Brent Palm reports that Golden Valley Police say a 16-year-old girl was pumping gas while her 14-year-old sister was in the vehicle when the two subjects approached them. Officers said one of the boys displayed a gun and demanded the older girl hand over the keys to the SUV. The stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered two hours later in Bloomington, and four teens were detained. Investigators reportedly said they also found a handgun.
On Monday, Megan Bonk was on a trip with her parents, her husband Geoff and their two kids at Yellowstone when the national park was evacuated because of flooding. As they drove to their lodge to pick up their belongings, Bonk says Geoff had a medical emergency and died unexpectedly, she believes from a heart attack.
Two people from Hennepin County are facing jail time after they were officially charged with 26 felony counts for falsifying tax returns from the restaurants they "ghost" owned. Court documents state that 46-year-old Sufeng Zheng, of Plymouth, and 51-year-old Ting Gui Zheng, of Maple Grove, used a computer software program...
MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota man who works at a post office in Eagan has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. has been federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, an affidavit says. The tipster said Bratjan, who had been living with his father near Syracuse, New York, took a...
Comments / 0