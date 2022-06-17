Saint Mary’s congratulates May 2022 graduates

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Ryan James Olson, 47 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Amanda Sue Wellman, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM 5th degree drugs. Sarah Mae Brooks, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS, MSD expired vehicle registration, MSD failure to change address on MN driver's license, Anoka Co. & Hennepin Co. warrants. Joshua Anton Emery, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL violate no contact order. Cody Wayne Horton, 46 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 1st degree arson. Jeremy James Schlichting, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Jacob Michael McNulty, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 2nd degree DWI. Joseph Albert Moos, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD contempt of court & order for protection violation. Damien Worley-Devries, 21 of Blaine, MN 55434 - FEL theft, GM give Peace office false name, Anoka Co. & Dept. of Corrections warrants. David Joseph Romano Degrio, 40 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance & MSD 4th degree DWI. Jamie Ray Hunt, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 2nd degree-controlled substance & GM 2nd degree DWI. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order. Andrew Richard Levandowski, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Paris Terrill Berry, 45 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Earl Thomas Barkley, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Olan Gray, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Darrick Wade Hamacher, 44 of Foreston, MN 56330 - Douglas Co. warrant. Nichole Anne Marie Gehring, 41 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Ahmed Osman Mohamed, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Morrison Co. warrant. Zachery Lucas Bongers, 30 of Faribault, MN 55021 - Sherburne Co. & State of WI warrants. Nicole Kristen Strehlow, 37 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Devon James Block, 26 of Brainerd, MN 56401 - Isanti Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Kreshon Marshay Wiley, 25 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Dakota Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Brady Michael Struss, 46 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Michael Hadley Seek, 70 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Sherburne Co. & Stearns Co. warrants. Reid Aaron Shain Atterbury, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Johnathan Corey Kammerer, 27 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 - Sherburne Co. warrant.

