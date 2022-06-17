ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Former England U-21 captain Jake Clarke-Salter is 'over the moon' after joining QPR on four-year deal following his release from Chelsea

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jake Clarke-Salter said he was 'over the moon' after joining QPR on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old defender joins the club on a free transfer following his release by Chelsea, having had previous loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham and Coventry.

He told the QPR website: 'I am over the moon, it's a permanent deal and it's time for me to settle down and progress in my career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZSd9_0gEQsPSC00
Jake Clarke-Salter has become incoming QPR manager Michael Beale's first signing

'It's totally different to a loan move because this is my home and I am fully focused on doing great things with this club.

'This is a big step for me and one I am totally ready for.'

Former England Under-21 captain Clarke-Salter is manager Michael Beale's first signing of the summer and the pair have previously worked together earlier in the defender's development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sM1in_0gEQsPSC00
Clarke-Salter described the signing as a 'big move'  for him after he was released by Chelsea

'I'm delighted that Jake has signed for our club,' Beale told the club website.

'The work behind the scenes to recruit him has been excellent from everyone involved. He is a player that was identified very quickly as one that we feel is a great fit and we are very happy he chose to sign for QPR as he was a player that had a lot of options this summer.

'He is a player that I really enjoyed working with, and that relationship and connection we have is a big reason for wanting him here at QPR.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

