Grace Ives - Janky Star Music Album Reviews

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn her second album, the New York pop songwriter broadens her sound without sacrificing brevity, fitting grander ideas into the same compact frame. It’s one of the best little pop albums of the year. Grace Ives works on a miniature scale. The New York musician’s early releases include...

www.yourchoiceway.com

Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
Pitchfork

Tirzah Releases New Colourgrade Remix Album: Listen

Tirzah has shared a remix album of her most recent LP Colourgrade. The new one, Highgrade, includes reworks from Arca, Actress, Lafawndah, Loraine James, Wu-Lu, and more. Tirzah has issued the digital edition of Highgrade today, and will follow it up with a 2xLP release on September 23 via Domino. You can stream Highgrade in full below.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
Essence

Beyoncé Announces Her 7th Studio Album, Covers British Vogue

In true Beyoncé surprise drop fashion, the songstress announced that her next project, 'act i. RENAISSANCE' will arrive July 29. Beyoncé is back! This is not a drill. After weeks of fan speculation and changes to her official website that remained shrouded in mystery with little more for the Beyhive to go on than the letter/number combination of “B7,” the Academy-Award nominated crooner stunned fans with the announcement of new music on the way.
Ultimate Classic Rock

50 Years Ago: Aretha Franklin Makes Gospel History in Two Days

An assembly of people gathered in January 1972 in the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles for a service of sorts – though not the ordinary kind. Leading that day's song sermon was "Miss Aretha Franklin," as she was introduced to the audience by the Rev. James Cleveland. Franklin didn't address the crowd herself; instead, she let the first few lines of her rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Wholy Holy" speak for themselves: "People, we’ve got to come together / because we need the strength, the power and all the feeling.”
Glamour

Beyoncé Has Officially Announced Her New Album

Okay, everybody, stay calm. Beyoncé has announced a new album, Renaissance, which will be released on July 29, just over six years after the release of Lemonade. Other details so far are minimal—the better to build suspense, presumably. Queen Bey's most vigilant and detective-minded fans may have suspected...
guitar.com

My Guitar Story: Scott Holiday’s “new number one” Gretsch Penguin

Released in 2011, Pressure & Time was Rival Sons sophomore album and subsequently the record that cemented them as one of the most exciting new voices in rock music. The title track is still a mainstay of the band’s live repertoire, due in part to guitarist Scott Holiday’s rootsy main riff that circles around a Jimmy Page-inspired refrain.
The Associated Press

Gucci unveils ‘HaHaHa’ collaboration with Harry Styles

MILAN (AP) — By Monday’s fourth and final day of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews for next spring and summer, designers seemed to have understood the assignment. Looks appeared more weather appropriate than on the weekend, as soaring temperatures provided a reminder that warm-weather dressing can mean covered, but in a relaxed way that accommodates elegance and playfulness.
loudersound.com

10 absolute classics from 10 albums people love to hate

Sure, 2002’s Ghostship movie clocked a Tomatometer rating of 16 percent for being equal parts predictable and plotless, but horror aficionados still swoon for that mass decapitation scene. Amid Friends’ middling ten-seasons slog, the episode where Ross and Joey’s flagging horn-dog energy is revived when they shift focus from the former’s failed sexual encounter to the snack he fixed himself afterward (The One That Could Have Been, Part 2) is genuinely fucking funny.
The Guardian

LCMF: Exhausted and Hysterical review – free improvisation at its most erudite

US saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell’s ears are forever open to scales, tunings and mantras from beyond western experience. Most recognised for his pioneering work with the Art Ensemble of Chicago, Mitchell sealed the deal on this stimulating evening at the London contemporary music festival with free improvisation at its most erudite and incisive. Lines coiled, pirouetted and multiplied as Mitchell locked himself into a dialogue with his saxophones, music evolving because of inner discussion, never the small-talk of post-minimalist pattern counting. Single note thought-bubbles turned progress on a dime, obliging him to view his mind-map of improvised lines from unforeseen angles; inventions by turn abstract, raw and funky. Emerging suddenly from the back of the hall, percussionist Kikanju Baku tapped rhythms on hand percussion as he wandered through the audience towards his drum kit. Initially Mitchell met these challenges with restraint. Isolated hollers and staccato lip-smacks contoured Baku’s blasts of rhythm, before Mitchell turned the tide the other way, flooding the space with a torrential outpouring of sound.
guitar.com

Clips of an unheard Led Zeppelin show from 1971 are emerging online

Three new snippets from Led Zeppelin‘s 1971 show in Vancouver, Canada have emerged online after a user unearthed them from an old collection. Two clips each less than 2 minutes long from Whole Lotta Love were posted on Led Zeppelin’s fan forums by a user going by the handle Spindle on 15 June, having previously taken a two-year hiatus from sharing a clip from the start of Rock & Roll in 2020. One particular highlight shows the band performing Boogie Mama as part of a medley sequence during Whole Lotta Love, which Spindle says was the encore of the show.
The US Sun

Chris Brown’s album Breezy: When is the release date?

THE ANTICIPATION is growing for fans of Chris Brown as the singer gears up for the release of his tenth studio album. Chris' upcoming album Breezy features guest appearances from Bruno Mars, Jack Harlow, Lil' Wayne, and several other music artists. When is the release date for Chris Brown's album...
