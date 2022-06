Breaking down the US Open payout for 2022 at The Country Club with record prize money for the winner and for the purse overall this year. Anyone who wants the US Open to be a brutal and difficult test of golf was treated to what The Country Club at Brookline had to offer this week. While an old, classic course that didn’t necessarily test the length off of the tee for players, the conditions and a strategic design that could be quite penal if off-line at any point made for a great test.

GOLF ・ 19 HOURS AGO