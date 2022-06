At the moment, it’s difficult to find an area where the Braves must improve, but that’s easy to say when your winners of 14 straight. The best teams don’t settle; Alex Anthopoulos proved that this offseason, and he will look to do it again ahead of the trade deadline. On MLB Network Radio, the Braves general manager said he will look to add a left-handed bat before the trade deadline.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO