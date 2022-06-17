Hortense Miller Garden to host children’s seascape painting class

Texas author, JoDee Neathery's literary mystery, A Kind of Hush, has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 16th Annual National Indie Excellence Awards. A Kind of Hush explores whether there is a gray area between right and wrong. The Mackie family is enjoying a June outing at a rugged park near their Buffalo, New York home when tragedy strikes. One parent survives along with their teenage daughter and seven-year-old son found hiding in the woods. Was this a horrendous accident or something more heinous, and if so, whodunnit and whydunit? A mantle of ambiguity – a kind of hush – hangs between the survivors like a live grenade without its pin as each one deals with the circumstances and revelations surrounding the incident.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO