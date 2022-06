Click here to read the full article. Whenever Post Malone listens to Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” he thinks of his brother. While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the musician — who recently dropped his album Twelve Carat Toothache — performed an acoustic rendition of the Eddie Vedder-penned track. He told Stern that he and his family went to go visit his brother when he was younger. “I remember my brother Jordan, he was a Marine, and he was stationed in Hawaii. And we went to go see him. I was 12, 13, maybe,” Malone said about the song. “And he played...

