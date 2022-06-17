ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

ZBOA approve special use permit for a blending facility in Madison Food Park

By Joee Taylor, Reporter/MMJ
The Herald News
 2 days ago

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBOA) voted to approve a special use permit (SUP) from Friesen Nutrition for a blending facility in Madison Food Park.

It will be located off of U.S. Highway 89 and plans to manufacture vitamins, trace minerals, and other mixes to help support local farmers and ranchers.

"The nature of the facility helps promote our community as an agriculturally minded community that can be easily advertised by local economic organizations to attract new business ventures to the county and retain existing agricultural businesses," said the staff report of the SUP.

The ZBOA has determined the proposal meets zoning requirements.

A few facts about the facility: construction is for a one-acre site, they would operate 5 days out of the week, they'll have 22 full-time employees, and they estimate about 20 customers per day coming to the facility.

According to the staff report, there are five goals of the facility:

Sustain and strengthen the economic well-being of Cascade County citizens.Protect and maintain the county's rural character and the community's historic relationship with the natural resource development.Maintain agriculture economy.Retain the presence of the U.S. military in Cascade County.Preserve and enhance the rural, friendly and independent lifestyle currently enjoyed by cascade county citizens.

Some people are in favor of this new facility.

"It provides a four-way benefit if you will. We get the economic activity of the manufacturing operation, higher wage jobs that manufacturing jobs produce, we get all of the indirect jobs that come off manufacturing operations, the tax base, and lastly, we're hoping to provide stronger market opportunities to support ranchers and farmers," said Brett Doney, president of the Great Falls Development Authority.

"Food production requires an investment and it's hard work... I understand that many people, I do not agree with, believe food comes from a grocery store. Food does not come from grocery stores," said farmer Dan H.

Chair of ZBOA, John Harding, says this is a stand-alone application and that project will always impact properties around them.

Those opposed to the facility say in part because it's the 3 potential SUP for this property, they want the ZBOA to address concerns raised by the community and the effects of those concerns.

Ken Thornton is concerned about considering the permit applications independently didn’t allow them to consider the impact of what is planned as an industrial park.

Something to note here; there hasn't been any movement on the Big Sky Cheese or Silver Falls Distillery but they are part of the overall proposed Madison Food Park.

For the ZBOA agenda with a link to the staff report, zoning maps, public comments, and more, click here .

