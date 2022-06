Two people are in custody after a drug bust by the Sangamon County DIRT Team. An ongoing investigation led authorities to seek a search warrant for a residence in the 200 block of North English in Springfield. Deputies suspected the resident, 40-year-old Michael Johnson, was selling methamphetamine out of the home. They executed the warrant Wednesday morning and found 22 grams of suspected meth, along with drug packaging supplies. Johnson was arrested on multiple drug charges.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO