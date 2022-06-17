Mole removal using cryopen

She has gone very quite since the cancellation of her las vagas shows , no singles released no new videos , has she given up on this cd ?. Probably started her 6 year sitting on her butt doing nothing again. i feel sorry for her fans still waiting for rescheduled dates with no word from her whatsoever. i read a couple of weeks ago fans have been tweeting her asking WTF is happening and they want a refund. just googled her and it was reported yesterday that the vegas theatre have laid off workers now so looks unlikely itll happen.

