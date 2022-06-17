ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawndale, IL

Celebrate Fathers Day & Juneteenth on Douglas Blvd with a “Back in the day Old Skool Kick Back”

By Crusader Staff
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us as we recognize our amazing Fathers and the Juneteenth holiday on beautiful Douglas Blvd. Don’t miss out, we...

chicagocrusader.com

#Fathers Day#Emancipation Day#Good Food#Juneteenth#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Rsvp
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

