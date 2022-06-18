ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

2 workers killed after construction trench collapses in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2prZ3Y_0gEQbW6800

1 of 2 bodies recovered after construction trench collapses in St. Paul 02:24

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two workers were killed Friday afternoon when a construction trench collapsed in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Fire Department says the collapse happened around 3 p.m. in a construction zone on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard, near the Mississippi River in the Highland Park neighborhood.

While fire crews responded quickly to the scene, it was too late to secure the trench and save the workers who'd been buried underground.

"We feel horrible for the victims when anything like this happens," said Assistant Fire Chief Matt Simpson. "We train for this every single day ... Unfortunately, time was not on our side to make that difference today."

Lahens St. Fleur watched as dozens of first-responders flooded the street near his home. He and others were heartbroken for the workers and their families.

"I'm just very, very sad that this happened," he said. "My heart really goes out to those people."

Fire officials say that the first victim was recovered around 9:30 p.m., and the second at 2:30 a.m. The names of the two workers have yet to be released.

No other injuries were reported.

sons of liberty
1d ago

sad... I was working in a trench in Tucson in 1990 when it collapsed because there was heavy equipment above. I and another worker were pinned against a concrete wall but we escaped with minor injuries. safety is the number one priority on any job site

Reply(11)
89
William Parker
2d ago

I don't know any of the victims, but it breaks my heart for them and their families. JEHOVAH GOD IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD AND SAVIOR PLEASE BE WITH THEM ALL AND HEAL THEIR BROKEN HEARTS! HAVE FAITH IN GOD THAT YOU WILL SEE THEM AGAIN!

Reply(5)
50
Kellie Clay
1d ago

why didn't they have trench boxes, shoring. they should practice safety all the time and tailgate meetings. this should have never happened. sad

Reply(8)
45
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
