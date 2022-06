Star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh admitted on Monday that his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is likely over. The five-time Pro Bowler also said that he believes he still has plenty of time left in the league, though, and noted that he's been in contact with two players from the Las Vegas Raiders — Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby — about potentially teaming up.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 MINUTES AGO