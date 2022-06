RICHMOND, Va. – So far, at Toyota Stop 5 Presented by PowerStop Brakes, the James River has proved itself as quite the fishery. Before the tournament, many said that the fishing has dramatically improved over the years and the results showed that every day. Quality bags were the norm and each of the ten anglers remaining has posted at least one day over 16 pounds to get this far.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO