Avondale Estates, GA

City Closed in Observance of Juneteenth

 4 days ago

Conyers rejects rezoning request for townhouse development

CONYERS — Requested zoning and Comprehensive Lane Use Plan changes that would have allowed the development of 60 townhouses at 1990 Ga. Highway 138 at Eastview Road were denied by the Conyers City Council. Residents of nearby Bridgestone Village subdivision and others spoke in opposition to the development at...
CONYERS, GA
Atlanta Food Bank's Community Food Center to open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO — Atlanta Community Food Bank is putting down roots in Clayton County. The Jonesboro City Council approved the food bank’s request for a conditional use permit to open a Community Food Center in the old Ingles shopping center on Stockbridge Road. The center will occupy the now vacant former Dollar General and church store fronts.
JONESBORO, GA
NEWS BRIEF: Ex-mayor owes Atlanta coffers $83,000, report says

Atlanta may be getting reimbursed nearly $83,000 by Kasim Reed after a report by Inspector General Shannon Manigault found the former mayor used tax revenue funds for a 2017 trip to South Africa, a donation to Howard University and health insurance after leaving office. None of the payments got clearance from the Atlanta City Council, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for June 19, 2022

Each week the Daily Post takes a snapshot of recent health scores from around the county that have been released by the Gwinnett County Health Department. Get recipes, food news, and Gwinnett County restaurant updates delivered to your email inbox every week. Sign up here for Gwinnett Eats. Originally published...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Marshall Orson addresses fallout from District 2 seat in DeKalb County Commission race

Earlier this week, The Atlanta Voice published an article regarding the Democratic primary and runoff for the District 2 seat on the DeKalb County Commission. The article focused on the run-off between Michelle Long Spears and Lauren Alexander. After conversations with Spears, the paper elected to take down its article and to publish an op-ed […] The post Marshall Orson addresses fallout from District 2 seat in DeKalb County Commission race appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Ex-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed May Owe City $83,000

ATLANTA – An Atlanta Inspector General claims the former mayor may owe the City $83,000 for expenses paid on behalf of Kasim Reed by city officials after he left office. In a 14-page report released Friday, Atlanta IG Shannon Manigault said city tax dollars were used to pay more than $24,000 for COBRA health insurance after Reed left office; $40,000 as “reimbursement” to the city for a trip to South Africa Reed and his staff took in 2017; and an $18,500 donation made to Howard University.
ATLANTA, GA
Athens community comes together for 19th is the New 4th festival

On June 18, the Athens community gathered in the Holland Youth Sports Complex to celebrate the “19th is the New 4th” festival with food trucks, bouncy houses and live music in observance of Juneteenth. Juneteenth is an annual celebration honoring the day the Union army arrived in Galveston,...
ATHENS, GA
Check out the events happening for Juneteenth 2022

ATLANTA — June 19 is Juneteenth Freedom Day. This holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. There were several celebrations throughout the state over the weekend. If you’re looking for something to do to celebrate this Juneteenth, we have a few locations that will be celebrating on Sunday!
ATLANTA, GA
WATCH: Thousands attend Juneteenth Atlanta Black History Parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people from across metro Atlanta met in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth, the official commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The Saturday event included a parade, music, art, food, family fun and celebrations of Black culture. A bill making Juneteenth...
ATLANTA, GA
The Sistah Shop Opens Second Location at Atlantic Station

The Sistah Shop is a Black and woman-owned lifestyle mega-retailer ran by Aisha Taylor Issah that only features women of color brands. The first location was opened in New Jersery inside The Mills at Jersey Garden in 2021. Not even a year later, and Issah opened her second location in Atlanta at the Atlantic Station on June 17, 2022 during Juneteenth weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
These cities, states have said they won’t enforce an abortion ban

After a leaked Supreme Court draft decision indicated the high court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which would effectively eliminate federal abortion protections and lead to bans in a number of states, some state and local officials have said they will not prosecute abortion-related cases.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
What’s holding back Atlanta’s food trucks—and what’s being done about it

In 2016, Ali Moradi decided to sell the Mediterranean restaurant he’d owned in Alpharetta for six years to focus on his food truck. He was done spending long hours at the brick-and-mortar only to clock out and still constantly have it on his mind. The truck offered greater flexibility. He’d see his family more, scaling back during slow seasons or even taking a couple weeks off without harming the business.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Mayor Wants To Restrict ‘iBuyers’

“With a booming economy and major corporations increasingly locating operations in his city, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said that he wants the government to find ways to place restrictions on property investors who are contributing to a surge in the region’s home prices.” A Bloomberg article by Brett Pulley and Michael Sasso outlines the mayor’s reasoning for wanting to keep investors from buying up homes.
ATLANTA, GA

