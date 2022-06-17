City Closed in Observance of Juneteenth

ATLANTA – An Atlanta Inspector General claims the former mayor may owe the City $83,000 for expenses paid on behalf of Kasim Reed by city officials after he left office. In a 14-page report released Friday, Atlanta IG Shannon Manigault said city tax dollars were used to pay more than $24,000 for COBRA health insurance after Reed left office; $40,000 as “reimbursement” to the city for a trip to South Africa Reed and his staff took in 2017; and an $18,500 donation made to Howard University.

