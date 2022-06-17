ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts reports 1,563 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXPIO_0gEQXRkf00

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,563 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.62%.

There were 8 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 457 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 34 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,748,276. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,601.

There were 34,034 total new tests reported.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison in $13 million Paycheck Protection Program scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston in connection with filing fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $13 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

State increases lifeguards on duty at beaches, swimming areas

BOSTON - Massachusetts will be increasing lifeguard hours in nearly 30 swimming areas across the state beginning Saturday.After last summer's spike in drownings and lifeguard hiring incentives offered earlier this year, the state said lifeguards will be on duty from 10:15 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. either five or seven days a week, depending on the location."Safety at our waterfronts is of the utmost priority to the Baker-Polito Administration and we continue to recruit lifeguards who are dedicated to ensuring residents and visitors are able to experience these exceptional waterfronts in a safe environment all season long,"  said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card.Since Memorial Day Weekend, DCR-designated swimming areas have been performing water quality testing. These locations also have ropes and buoys in place, indicating where individuals should swim. However, DCR said that while lifeguards will be on duty, people should still practice water safety.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Will Massachusetts lawmakers finally find a sports betting solution?

BOSTON – The countdown is on as Massachusetts lawmakers enter the final six weeks of the legislative session. So will sports betting finally make it across the finish line?The House and Senate have both passed their own versions of sports betting bill, and representatives from each chamber are making their case in conference committee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked about state of the negotiations with Katie Lannan and Matty Murphy of State House News Service. There are differences of opinion on what should be included in a potential bill that lands on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk. One example –...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

What’s Open and Closed for Juneteenth in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War, and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MassLive.com

Mental health access: Massachusetts residents, including kids, could see expanded care options under newly passed bill

Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices continue slow decline to $5.02 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a slow, but steady, decline Saturday. The average for a gallon of gasoline is now $5.02, according to AAA.That's down a penny from Friday. The record high was set six days ago when it reached $5.05 on June 12. A year ago at this time a gallon of gas cost $2.96 in Massachusetts.Gas prices have also been going down slightly across the U.S. The national average Saturday was $4.99, down 3 cents from a record high $5.02 on June 14. California still has the highest prices in the nation at $6.41 a gallon.Diesels prices in Massachusetts also continued to drop, with an average of $6.18 a gallon Saturday. That's down 23 cents from a record high $6.41 set back on May 18
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS Boston

Massachusetts gas prices drop slightly to $5.01 a gallon

BOSTON - Drivers are getting a little bit of relief from record-high gas prices as prices dropped slightly again Monday.The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is now $5.01, according to AAA.Eight days ago, it was a record high $5.05 a gallon. A year ago at this time it was $2.96.The national average also dropped to $4.98 per gallon, down from the record high $5.02 set on June 14. California still has the highest prices at $6.40 a gallon.Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady Monday at $6.18 a gallon, down from the record high $6.41 set back on May 18. 
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA
WUPE

The Top 10 States with the Best Sleep, Where Does Massachusetts Rank?

Ah, sleep, my old friend. I'm sure you agree that most of us could use more. In my case, I wake up on average at about 3/3:30 in the morning to drive from Pittsfield to the southern Berkshires to handle morning duties on WSBS Radio in Great Barrington. By 2 p.m. I'm ready for a nap. That's the life of an on-air morning personality.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

MBTA commuters will see a lot of changes starting Monday

BOSTON -- Commuters will have to deal with big changes on the T starting Monday. The Orange, Red, and Blue lines will all now run on Saturday schedules during the week. The changes come after a transit inspector's report found the MBTA doesn't have enough staff for its control center. Reducing the number of trains will help them spread out their dispatchers' schedules, the agency said. On average, commuters will have to wait an extra five minutes for their trains. "I'm sure their hand was forced a little bit to some extent. That's what I would imagine anyway, and I hope you can...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
CBS Boston

Dozens of rescued beagles going up for adoption

BOSTON - Dozens of beagles are now in Massachusetts and looking for new homes after they were rescued from an out-of-state breeding facility, two local animal shelters say.The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA said 76 beagles have been saved from the facility that was being used for research, and they are asking for donations to bring 20 more back to Massachusetts this weekend."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention."The rescued dogs are responding well, the shelter said, and some have already been placed into new homes. Two of the beagles have since given birth, so 13 more puppies will also be looking for forever families.More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy