Massachusetts reports 1,563 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,563 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.62%.

There were 8 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 457 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 34 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,748,276. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,601.

There were 34,034 total new tests reported.