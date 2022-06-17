ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Fugitive from New Bedford, endangered children found after week on the run

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

Fugitive from New Bedford, endangered children found in Connecticut after week on the run 00:21

NEW BEDFORD -- A man wanted on charges of sexually abusing a child was caught in Connecticut after a week on the run, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced.

New Bedford Police said 46-year-old Leon Mejia Vincente left the area with his two children after they issued an arrest warrant.

He was found and arrested in Willimantic around 3 p.m. on Friday.

His two children, a 17-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, were found with him. They are now in the care of Connecticut youth services.

Police issued an arrest warrant for rape and assault charges on June 8. His daughter had last been seen on June 14, police said.

Kim
1d ago

