MISSOULA, Mont. - As we're continuing to see floods impact areas across the state, it’s all hands-on deck especially for those areas that aren't seeing high waters. Missoula's emergency teams tell me they've already sent help over to carbon, park, and red lodge counties. And additional crews are heading into the Livingston area as we speak to help those disaster relief teams.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO