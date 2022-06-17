ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Doctor Who’: 12 Historical Figures the Doctor Has Met

By Paul McClure
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone with the ability to travel anywhere in time and space, it is only fitting that the Doctor would choose to hang with famous historical people, many of whom are regarded as friends. Doctor Who puts its own spin on real-life situations involving historical figures, maintaining the tradition established by...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How Much of 'Peaky Blinders' is Based on History?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the sixth and final season of the Netflix series, Peaky Blinders. Hit show Peaky Blinders’ sixth and final season is officially on Netflix, by order of the Peaky Blinders themselves. The show first dropped in 2013 and immediately found an audience of millions of fans across the world. The story of a gangster family, the Shelbys, whose power reigns above a dark, gloomy, poor and industrialized Birmingham of the 1920s. Their trademark? They cut their enemies' faces with razor blades hidden inside their distinguished flat caps. The Peaky Blinders charm resides in the fact that, despite their odious and despicable behavior, they somehow have a good side (or at least something close to principles), which ultimately make us understand and love these characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Doctor Who’: The 10 Best Episodes for an Undecided Newbie

Despite the 60th Anniversary being more than a year away, the most recent announcements of the new Doctor and some returning characters have fans feeling the most excited they’ve been in a long time. Even if you’ve never seen Doctor Who, the new direction this show is taking and the hype surrounding it might be just enough to pique your interest in watching it.
TV SERIES
Collider

Stanley Kubrick's 10 Favorite Films, Ranked According to IMDb

Stanley Kubrick is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential directors of all time. An exacting perfectionist, he handled various aspects of the filmmaking process himself, including writing, editing and special effects. Notoriously, he demanded many takes of scenes - in some cases over a hundred - until he was satisfied with the results. Kubrick also possessed unusual range as a storyteller. His thirteen feature films span a range of genres, from historical (Barry Lyndon) and noir (The Killing), to sci-fi (2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange), horror (The Shining), satire (Dr Strangelove) and war (Full Metal Jacket).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Collider

The Best British Comedy Series On Netflix Right Now

British comedy has undoubtedly been at the frontier of TV entertainment for many years. Its style is so unusually weird and offensively funny that it almost feels like its very own genre. With pioneers such as John Cleese, Jennifer Saunders, and Rowan Atkinson at the helm, British comedy has become an extremely diverse and eccentric institution that is well-loved by many. Despite some of our favorites having been made 10 or even 20 years ago they remain just as relevant today and are still available to stream on sites such as Netflix and Hulu. Known for its peculiar style and zany humor it is no wonder why audiences today continue to be charmed by the offbeat nature of British comedy. So for fans of shows like The Office (UK) or Fleabag, here is a list of the best the Brits currently have to offer.
NETFLIX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Freema Agyeman
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
David Tennant
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Nikola Tesla
Person
Charles Dickens
Collider

8 Best Movies About How It Feels to Get Old

It often feels like movies are full of young people. The superheroes saving the world tend to be young, the people fighting intergalactic wars in space tend to be young, and the people falling in and out of love (and then back again) in romantic comedies tend to be young. More often than not, these sorts of movies also aim at a younger audience.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Shows Like ‘For All Mankind’ to Watch Next, From ‘Space Force’ to ‘Counterpart’

Things happen for a reason, but if things had played out differently? Most recently, For All Mankind has been toying with the concept of alternate histories. The series explores a reality where the United States wasn’t the first country to land on the moon and lost to their Soviet counterparts. However, the Space Race doesn’t stop there. With all three seasons of the show available on AppleTV+, including the latest Season 3, For All Mankind brings you on a journey that spans from the 1960s to the 1980s.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Elvis Presley Films to Watch Before ‘Elvis’

There's no doubt how much of an impact the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, had on popular culture on a global scale. Whether you loved him or hated him, chances are you still knew exactly who he was. Living an exceptional if short life, his 42 years were full of hardship, war, glamour, and rhythm. Not only did he grace our stages, but he also made a name for himself in our movie theaters and on our television screens. Wowing audiences with one film after another, by the end of his life, he'd starred in over forty movies. While many featured his music abilities, some were a little more serious, proving to audiences everywhere that he was more than a pretty face and a sultry voice.
MOVIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': That Surprise Episode 7 Namedrop, Explained

Editor's note: The following article contains Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 7 spoilers.Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has had a successful run so far. Seven episodes in, there is not much to complain about. While some episodes explore timely ideas with new aliens and scenarios, "The Serene Squall" takes a twist that leads the narrative to the past, specifically Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. Spock's (Ethan Peck) episode-ending declaration isn't the first — the episode is full of them.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Doctor#First Doctor#Time Doctor#Vincent And The Doctor#Doctor Thirteen#The Torchwood Institute
Collider

10 Movies That Became Surprising Cult Classics

There's much disagreement over what exactly constitutes a cult film, but one thing that most people agree on is that the movie must at least have a devoted, passionate fan base. The best cult films span a variety of genres and all have unique origin stories. They include movies that were ahead of their time, that didn't resonate with mainstream audiences but found a dedicated niche, or which greatly influenced movie history despite modest ticket sales.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Movie Sequels That Completely Miss the Point of the Original

There’s no shortage of bad sequels out there. Recapturing the magic of a beloved film in a second or third installment is like catching lightning in a bottle twice. This being said, even lousy follow-up flicks are usually smart enough to understand the thematic and stylistic appeal of the original.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Ending Explained: Who Does Belly Choose?

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.It’s been an emotional summer for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the others in Cousins Beach on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the novel of the same name by Jenny Han. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jerimiah (Gavin Casalegno) has been heating up, seemingly having taken a turn for Jeremiah’s favor after his long-awaited, late-night kiss with Belly. Elsewhere, Steven (Sean Kaufman) has been working hard to be “enough” for his girlfriend Shayla (Minnie Mills), but he’s spiraling after another setback. All the while, Laurel (Jackie Chung) has been trying to cope with the fact that Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) has made her peace with dying, unwilling to put herself through experimental trials, now that her cancer has returned. In the season finale, the time has come for the debutante ball, bringing more than a fair amount of chaos for all those involved. But, there are surprises in store (whether those be good or bad). Let’s break it down.
TV SERIES
Collider

Let There Be Sound: 10 Best Movies of the 1930s According to IMDb

Modern audiences have gotten to see cinema advance in all sorts of amazing ways. Equally fascinating is the evolution of the craft during its infancy. During the 1920s, cinema was a curious and adventurous child. During the '30s, it became a more mature and purposeful teen, still experimenting but with a lot more drive.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Switzerland
Collider

Beyond 'Pose', 'Orange', and 'Euphoria': 9 Examples of Trans Representation on TV

This year has been particularly difficult for trans people. Roughly 300 bills introduced across 36 states seek to curtail the rights of trans people to obtain medical care, play sports, access public restrooms and other sex-segregated facilities, update birth certificates, and exist in public schools. This Pride month, the best resistance we can mount to this wave of transphobia is to celebrate trans stories.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

7 Best Michael Mann Movies to Watch If You Love 'Tokyo Vice'

It's official: HBO Max's hit crime series Tokyo Vice will return for a second season. Starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, the acclaimed show is loosely based on U.S. journalist Jake Adelstein's memoir and account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police in the late '90s. A breakout exclusive for HBO's streaming service, Tokyo Vice has been hailed by fans and critics for an engrossing narrative, taut suspense and vibrant storytelling.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Barry' Season 3 Tears Down the Quirky Hitman Archetype

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Barry. In the latest season of Barry, something fundamentally changes about the titular character, and you can practically pinpoint the moment it happens. There’s a scene early on in Episode 2 of Season 3, where Barry (Bill Hader) goes to where his girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is now working in her dream job of running and starring in a TV show. He yells at her in a blistering and uncompromising way in front of her co-workers, which oddly feels far scarier and more unsettling than any of the hits he’s done over the course of the show. Seeing how the rest of the season played out, the scene makes clear that the show is no longer interested in indulging the "quirky hitman" archetype that Barry is very much derived from, and is now looking to tear down and dissect that archetype in a way that makes Barry as hard to comprehend as you’d expect a real-life hitman to be.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy