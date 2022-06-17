Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras is off to a red-hot start at the plate in the 2022 MLB season. An unrestricted free agent in 2023, Contreras was arbitration-eligible this season, though he and the Cubs avoided that occurrence with Thursday’s agreement. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers has the details.
The Chicago White Sox could get a little help this year with a crosstown trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago White Sox helped build a big part of their core when they made a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs several years ago when they sent Jose Quintana to the other side of the Windy City. Both Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez became a part of their organization in the deal.
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. d'Arnaud will catch for right-hander Ian Anderson on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs. Marcell Ozuna will move to the bench with William Contreras moving into the designated hitter role.
Baseball bloodlines are a very real thing. Whether it’s father-son combos such as the Griffeys, Bondses and Guerreros or big-league brothers such as the DiMaggios, Niekros and Alous, baseball history is filled with familial connections that have impacted the game across generations. This weekend, the scorching-hot Atlanta Braves head...
Chicago Cubs (25-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-39, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, six strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -112, Cubs -107; over/under is 8 runs.
"Conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets." In a dramatic final round at The Country Club in Brookline, Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick emerged victorious at the US Open on Sunday. Fitzpatrick finished at six under par, one stroke ahead of Americans Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rizzo will move to the bench on Sunday with DJ LeMahieu starting at first base. LeMahieu will bat first versus left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and Toronto. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for...
Norge Vera hit 100 MPH, Oscar Colas launched a moonshot homer, and Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 27 games on the farm!. Triple-A Charlotte Knights (24-40) FINAL: Knights 3, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 14 | Box Score. Double-A Birmingham Barons (25-36) D.J. Burt (3B): 0-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB,...
Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Naylor is being replaced at first base by Owen Miller versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 168 plate appearances this season, Naylor has a .272 batting average with an .817 OPS, 7 home...
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs became the first team in 23 years to stop a losing streak of 10 or more game while ending an opponent's winning streak of at least 10 games, beating the Braves 1-0 Friday to halt the Braves' 14-game run. Rookie Christoper Morel hit...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Garcia is being replaced at second base by Josh Harrison versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. In 167 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .194 batting average with a .467...
Comments / 0