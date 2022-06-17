ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

DP_Atlanta 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Arcia (5). SB_Villar (6). SF_Morel (2)....

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FanSided

White Sox: 3 crosstown trades we could make with the Cubs

The Chicago White Sox could get a little help this year with a crosstown trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago White Sox helped build a big part of their core when they made a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs several years ago when they sent Jose Quintana to the other side of the Windy City. Both Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez became a part of their organization in the deal.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud catching for Atlanta on Sunday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. d'Arnaud will catch for right-hander Ian Anderson on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs. Marcell Ozuna will move to the bench with William Contreras moving into the designated hitter role.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

MLB's Best Brothers: Willson, William Contreras top the list of duos

Baseball bloodlines are a very real thing. Whether it’s father-son combos such as the Griffeys, Bondses and Guerreros or big-league brothers such as the DiMaggios, Niekros and Alous, baseball history is filled with familial connections that have impacted the game across generations. This weekend, the scorching-hot Atlanta Braves head...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Pirates play the Cubs after Suwinski's 3-home run game

Chicago Cubs (25-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-39, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, six strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -112, Cubs -107; over/under is 8 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo sitting for New York on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rizzo will move to the bench on Sunday with DJ LeMahieu starting at first base. LeMahieu will bat first versus left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and Toronto. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for...
MLB
Person
Doug Eddings
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: June 17, 2022

Norge Vera hit 100 MPH, Oscar Colas launched a moonshot homer, and Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 27 games on the farm!. Triple-A Charlotte Knights (24-40) FINAL: Knights 3, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 14 | Box Score. Double-A Birmingham Barons (25-36) D.J. Burt (3B): 0-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor not in lineup Saturday for Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Naylor is being replaced at first base by Owen Miller versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 168 plate appearances this season, Naylor has a .272 batting average with an .817 OPS, 7 home...
CLEVELAND, OH
US News and World Report

Braves' 14-Game Win Streak, Cubs' 10-Game Skid Both End

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs became the first team in 23 years to stop a losing streak of 10 or more game while ending an opponent's winning streak of at least 10 games, beating the Braves 1-0 Friday to halt the Braves' 14-game run. Rookie Christoper Morel hit...
CHICAGO, IL
#Cntrras Dh4010 Riley#Sb Villar#A 35
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia sitting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Garcia is being replaced at second base by Josh Harrison versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. In 167 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .194 batting average with a .467...
CHICAGO, IL

