Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

The Chicago White Sox could get a little help this year with a crosstown trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Chicago White Sox helped build a big part of their core when they made a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs several years ago when they sent Jose Quintana to the other side of the Windy City. Both Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez became a part of their organization in the deal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO