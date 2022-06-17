ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Smith gets 16-plus years in state prison

By Mountain Democrat staff
Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony B. Smith has been sentenced to 16 years and six months in state prison for killing 14-year-old Camino resident Julianna Abballo in a Feb. 8 DUI hit-and-run. The sentence came June 14 following a plea agreement by El Dorado County Superior Court...

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the El Dorado County town of Camino has been sentenced to state prison. On Wednesday, an El Dorado County judge sentenced Anthony Smith, 23, of Pollock Pines to 16.5 years in prison for the February 8, 2022 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.  (credit: GoFundMe for Julianna Abballo) At the time, Julianna Abballo of Camino was walking along the road with her friend in Camino when Smith, whose blood alcohol level was over 0.15% at the time, drove over the fog line on the road and hit Abballo, killing her. He then drove away. Hours later, he turned himself in at the CHP office in Placerville. Prior to the crash, Smith had recently been arrested on suspicion of DUI. As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in the death of Abballo.
