Anderson’s Bookshop has reported an ongoing issue with finding books featuring people of color either turned around backwards, or placed behind other books within its Naperville store. The store’s director of events and marketing told ABC7 Chicago that it’s happened to more than 45 books. Staff has once caught someone in the act. Anderson’s has notified the Naperville Police Department of the incidents. Anderson’s stated on its Facebook page, “we are honored to be a safe space for all voices and we want to reassure our customers and followers that we will continue to be, regardless of those who work against this goal.”

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO