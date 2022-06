CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Visit Casper has partnered with the National Beard and Mustache Championship to bring the world renown competition to Casper. The event will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center in partnership with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival. This will be the first time that the championships have been held in Wyoming and they have already seen a few Wyoming residents sign up to compete.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO