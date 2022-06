"The thorn that relegation left in my side can only be removed by promotion," Cristhian Stuani said, and so here he is again. There were other, far easier ways out -- maybe better ones, too -- but the Uruguay striker chose a different path: longer and harder even than he imagined, yet right somehow. Even when it all went wrong, even in those moments when he could have been forgiven for wondering what he had done. He had chosen to seek redemption over escape; denied him so far, it has led him back to a familiar place. Where it takes him next, Sunday will decide.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO