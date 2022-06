BERLIN -- Ons Jabeur won the Berlin Open on Sunday. In the moment, it didn't matter to her at all. Jabeur was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Belinda Bencic signaled she couldn't continue in the final after hurting her left ankle in a fall in the first set. Jabeur gave Bencic words of comfort at the net, then hurriedly prepared a cooler with ice for the Swiss player to rest her injured ankle.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO