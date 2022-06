A man wanted in connection to a murder in January was arrested on Saturday by Florence Police. 20 year old Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson allegedly killed 26 year old Joshua Brogsia during an armed robbery at a home in the 1500 block of Waverly Avenue on January 2nd. Richardson was spotted in a vehicle in Florence on Saturday and allegedly led officers on a chase before ditching the vehicle and attempting to run away. He was eventually caught and taken into custody. Richardson faces charges of armed robbery, murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon, with more charges pending. Richardson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO