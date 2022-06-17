US-231 back open after crash

MONROE LAKE – A search is underway for a Springville man after he went missing in the water at Monroe Lake. On Thursday at approximately 5:24 p.m., responders were dispatched to the lake for two people struggling in the water. Upon arrival, officers learned that one of the individuals was rescued from the water by a passing boater. The second individual, Dwight Fry, 64, was missing in the water.

SPRINGVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO