ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, IN

US-231 back open after crash

By Matt Coutu
mymixfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle accident closed US-231 south of...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomingtonian.com

Bloomington man dies after single vehicle collision Wednesday

Bystanders pulled a driver from a burning vehicle after a collision Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Later, the Monroe County Coroner was requested at a local hospital when the man died. Wednesday afternoon a approximately 4:51 p.m., a 49-year-old Bloomington man was driving...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, IN
City
Loogootee, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
wbiw.com

Search underway for missing Springville man at Lake Monroe

MONROE LAKE – A search is underway for a Springville man after he went missing in the water at Monroe Lake. On Thursday at approximately 5:24 p.m., responders were dispatched to the lake for two people struggling in the water. Upon arrival, officers learned that one of the individuals was rescued from the water by a passing boater. The second individual, Dwight Fry, 64, was missing in the water.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Silver Alert for 68-year-old man missing from Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 68-year-old man missing from Princeton. Roy Ralston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. He was last seen Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 truck...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banner stolen from Jasper water tower; police ask for help

***UPDATE*** Jasper police said they have resolved the matter and thanks the public for their assistance. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper police (JPD) are looking for a black GMC 4-door truck and two males in connection with a banner being stolen from the Jasper Water Tower. The banner says, “Dubois County Pride in the Park.” […]
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Fire Crews Battle Friday Morning Structure Fire

Vincennes fire crews were busy with large structure yesterday morning. The fire was reported around 11:00 am at 10th & Main. Crews were already working inside the building when a nearby fire department noticed the flames. Part of the building collapsed during the fire and a minor explosion occurred when...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Martin Co#Sheriff S Office
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after pointing gun at officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after allegedly battering a woman and pointing a gun at police. According to the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue to a reported domestic battery. Vigo County Dispatch advised […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Jasper Police Investigating Crash Involving City Truck

Jasper Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a city utility vehicle. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle accident at Justin Street and Third Avenue just before 2:00 pm yesterday. A police report indicated that a 2012 GMC Acadia failed to notice a lane closure in the...
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Remain Vigilant

Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. Chad Earl, 41 of Lexington, IN was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and for a Sex Offender Residency Violation.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Decatur; Dubois; Floyd; Gibson; Greene; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Scott; Spencer; Sullivan; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DECATUR DUBOIS FLOYD GIBSON GREENE HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS KNOX LAWRENCE MARTIN MONROE ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY SCOTT SPENCER SULLIVAN VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

34-year-old Nathan Austin of Washington was arrested Friday by WPD and charged with Pointing a Firearm at Another Person, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, and Neglect of a Dependent. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 31-year-old Lance Harner of Princeton was arrested Friday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Owner of southern Indiana pool company arrested on theft charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
CLARK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy