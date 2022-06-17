US-231 back open after crash

Police say a bag with 504 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside it was found during a traffic stop in Spencer County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police says the drugs were found on Thursday after officers pulled over a white SUV for an expired license plate. ISP says the...
Bystanders pulled a driver from a burning vehicle after a collision Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Later, the Monroe County Coroner was requested at a local hospital when the man died. Wednesday afternoon a approximately 4:51 p.m., a 49-year-old Bloomington man was driving...
MONROE LAKE – A search is underway for a Springville man after he went missing in the water at Monroe Lake. On Thursday at approximately 5:24 p.m., responders were dispatched to the lake for two people struggling in the water. Upon arrival, officers learned that one of the individuals was rescued from the water by a passing boater. The second individual, Dwight Fry, 64, was missing in the water.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 68-year-old man missing from Princeton. Roy Ralston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid. He was last seen Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. driving a black 2010 Ford F-150 truck...
***UPDATE*** Jasper police said they have resolved the matter and thanks the public for their assistance. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper police (JPD) are looking for a black GMC 4-door truck and two males in connection with a banner being stolen from the Jasper Water Tower. The banner says, “Dubois County Pride in the Park.” […]
Vincennes fire crews were busy with large structure yesterday morning. The fire was reported around 11:00 am at 10th & Main. Crews were already working inside the building when a nearby fire department noticed the flames. Part of the building collapsed during the fire and a minor explosion occurred when...
VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after allegedly battering a woman and pointing a gun at police. According to the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue to a reported domestic battery. Vigo County Dispatch advised […]
Jasper Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a city utility vehicle. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle accident at Justin Street and Third Avenue just before 2:00 pm yesterday. A police report indicated that a 2012 GMC Acadia failed to notice a lane closure in the...
Scott County-Arrests continue to be made by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies as the push continues in the quest to make Scott County the safest place to live in America. Chad Earl, 41 of Lexington, IN was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and for a Sex Offender Residency Violation.
Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Decatur; Dubois; Floyd; Gibson; Greene; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Scott; Spencer; Sullivan; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DECATUR DUBOIS FLOYD GIBSON GREENE HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS KNOX LAWRENCE MARTIN MONROE ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY SCOTT SPENCER SULLIVAN VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON
The Jasper Police Department say a situation involving a stolen Pride banner has resolved. Earlier Saturday morning, the Jasper Police said they were looking for two men suspected of stealing the ‘Dubois County Pride in the Park' banner. Police say the banner had been hanging in front of the...
Widespread power outages were reported in southwest Indiana Friday morning as strong winds and weather hit the area. As of around 8 a.m. Friday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting more than 13,000 customers without power due to 150+ outage locations. By 8:25 a.m. the number of customers without power had increased...
34-year-old Nathan Austin of Washington was arrested Friday by WPD and charged with Pointing a Firearm at Another Person, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, and Neglect of a Dependent. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 31-year-old Lance Harner of Princeton was arrested Friday...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from customers for services he didn't provide. Cameron Reas, the owner of Clark County-based RPM Pools, was taken into custody June...
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - One local police department is warning its residents about gas theft. The Bloomfield Police Department in Greene County says it has received reports of thieves siphoning gas from vehicles. While these specific reports come from Bloomfield, with gas prices over $5 - it could happen anywhere.
