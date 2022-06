RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health leaders say COVID-19 shots for the youngest children eligible to be vaccinated will be available in a matter of days. On Saturday, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave her endorsement of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children aged 6 months to under 5 years. This means about 18 million kids will be able to get the shots, but how many actually will is still to be seen. Less than a third of kids aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

