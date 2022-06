The government is facing criticism after admitting it has still had zero meetings with unions on the eve of Britain's biggest rail strike in a generation.Ministers have been accused of a "dereliction of duty" after deciding not to intervene in talks between unions and employers, despite calls for them to play a role.The Department for Transport confirmed on Monday afternoon ahead of the strike that ministers did not believe it was their responsibility to wade into the dispute.40,000 rail workers across 13 train operators and infrastructure manager Network Rail will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with knock-on disruption...

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO