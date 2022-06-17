ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Watch Wimbledon qualifying live on the BBC

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week before Wimbledon heralds the start of qualifying, as players old and new attempt to enter the SW19 main draw. Last year, Katie Swan was the only Briton to come through the three rounds of qualifying to secure one of 16 places available in each of the main...

www.bbc.co.uk

