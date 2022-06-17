ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crofton, KY

Thomas Harold Roberts Jr

By Traci Mason
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 68, of Crofton) Funeral service will be Sunday June...

St. Elmo Homemakers BBQ returns next month

The St. Elmo Homemakers are bringing back their annual Barbecue Fundraiser and all money brought in this year will go toward renovations on the old community school. Martha Garnett and Sara Ann Chambers with the group appeared on WHOP Tuesday and say it will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14 and it’s the first fundraiser in the last five years.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Updated: Five injured in crash at Pembroke Road and Bypass

Five people were injured, including a woman who was flown to a Nashville hospital, in a two-vehicle accident Monday night at Pembroke Road and the Bypass. It happened a few minutes after 7 o’clock and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Jeremy Crumpton of Russell Springs was headed north on the Bypass and 58-year old Mickey Ward of Hopkinsville was traveling west on Pembroke Road when they collided in the intersection, with Ward telling police he had a green light.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Local woman injured in Woodmill Road accident

A local woman was injured in a collision Friday on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 35-year old Mary Dyer of Hopkinsville had been southbound on Woodmill when she said she sneezed and it caused her to swerve and strike a northbound car driven by 63-year old Stephanie McWilliams of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Details released on Dawson Road crash

Details have been released on a single-vehicle accident from Saturday afternoon on Dawson Springs Road that sent two people to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says David Shaible of Pembroke had been headed south in the 13000 block of Dawson Road about 4 p.m. when he attempted to pass a slower-moving vehicle.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville, Cadiz library directors receive scholarship

The directors of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library and John L. Street Library in Cadiz have received a Library Science Tuition Scholarship from Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians. A news release says Kentucky law requires public libraries be staffed by personnel certified by the Kentucky State Board...
CADIZ, KY
Driver injured when tanker truck overturns

A Fort Campbell tanker truck overturned on Palmyra Road Thursday afternoon, sending the driver to the hospital. It happened a little after noon and the collision report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says Daniel Johnston of Pennsylvania had been headed south in the Army tanker when he said he met a grain truck that came into his lane.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Second suspect arrested for Glass Avenue home invasion

A second suspect has been arrested and one is still sought in connection with a recent armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue home of Charles “Birddog” Paige. Thirty-year old Marshall Austin of Hopkinsville was arrested Monday afternoon at a Cottage Street home and served with a warrant for facilitation to first-degree robbery.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
The Henderson Flash get the 7-5 win over The Hoppers Monday Night

The Henderson Flash pulled away late in a 7-5 victory over The Hoptown Hoppers on Monday. Henderson Flash was down 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning when Payton Matthews homered on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring two runs. Hoptown Hoppers lost despite out-hitting Henderson Flash nine...
HENDERSON, KY
#Beard
Man who hit CCSO cruisers in pursuit takes plea

A Tennessee man who struck two Christian County Sheriff’s Department cruisers during a high-speed pursuit in July of 2020 accepted a plea deal Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court. As previously reported, Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Clevin Robinson attempted to stop 27-year old Cody Collins of Palmyra, Tennessee after...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Local leaders encourage residents to celebrate Juneteenth

Sunday is not only Father’s Day, it’s also Juneteenth—the holiday that recognizes when the final slaves in Texas were told of the Emancipation Proclamation. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch and Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble recently read a proclamation noting the holiday locally, with Mayor Lynch citing the history of the day.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Resolution possible in 2018 rape case

An Oak Grove man accused of raping a woman in Christian County in July of 2018 is hoping for a plea deal that allows him to stay in the Army. Attorney Michael Thompson represents 31-year old Nicholas Smith and told Judge John Atkins Monday that he’s confident he can reach a resolution suitable to all parties involved, if given some more time.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Arrest made for Glass Avenue home invasion

One suspect has been arrested and two are still sought in connection with a recent armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue home of Charles “Birddog” Paige. Hopkinsville police say 18-year old Korey Zivotin of Hopkinsville was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and probation violation. Police continue...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Stolen car recovered, man arrested

A car that had been reported stolen was recovered Sunday afternoon at a Sanderson Drive area and a suspect was arrested. Officers were notified that the stolen 2010 Lexus was in the area and located it at a home in the 100 block of Sanderson. The residents of the home...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
JSH Foundation’s Tracey Clark chosen for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022

The Jennie Stuart Health Foundation is celebrating one of their own being chosen to be part of the 2022 Leadership Kentucky Class. According to a news release, Executive Director Tracey Clark has been selected to participate in the flagship program, which consists of seven, three-day sessions, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities.
KENTUCKY STATE
More Summer Read activities planned this week at HCCPL

Summer read continues at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library with the regular weekly activities and some special events. Executive Director DeeAnna Sova says adults can sign up for water-color painting Thursday at 6 and kids will enjoy the fun foam factory Saturday at 1 p.m. outside the library. There’s still...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Pennyrile Electric receives grant for broadband expansion project

Pennyrile Electric is among 12 internet service providers and local governments across Kentucky receiving just over $89 million in grant funding to expand broadband access as the cooperative continues its partnership with HES Energy Net. Governor Andy Beshear announced the 46 grants Monday morning in Frankfort saying the total investment...
KENTUCKY STATE

