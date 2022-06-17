Thomas Harold Roberts Jr

Five people were injured, including a woman who was flown to a Nashville hospital, in a two-vehicle accident Monday night at Pembroke Road and the Bypass. It happened a few minutes after 7 o’clock and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Jeremy Crumpton of Russell Springs was headed north on the Bypass and 58-year old Mickey Ward of Hopkinsville was traveling west on Pembroke Road when they collided in the intersection, with Ward telling police he had a green light.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO