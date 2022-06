Jennifer Bill has been in the salon business for quite some time, but never had her own place. Now with the Salon Suites at 900 12th Street in Hammonton, Bill has jumped on the opportunity to get started. Rebel Studio Salon opened in mid-May and Bill has made steps towards an independent and innovative salon experience. The salon is located in the Simply Salon Suites with a corner suite. Bill explained she wanted the location of the corner because it was the only suite in the building with two windows. She liked the light that the windows offered, as well as the views of North Second Road, and 12th Street.

