After years of sparring over beach parking at popular Keawakapu in South Maui, a new bill is paving the way for additional public parking on nearby state land. Maui County Council in committee Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend approval for Bill 65, which gives the mayor the green light to enter an agreement with the state so a half-acre parcel of nearby state land can be cleared and used for public parking.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO