American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor confirmed that his sister‘s body was found dead in a Tennessee lake in a heartbreaking Facebook post shared on Tuesday.“My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it. Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS!” Mr Taylor wrote while sharing an article that confirmed that his 19-year-old sister, Madison Taylor, had died drowning in Watts Bar Lake just after midnight Tuesday.Mr Taylor, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2021 and nearly broke into the show’s top 24, expanded more...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO