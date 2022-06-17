ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien Center, NY

Freedom Fellowship in Darien Center planning new curbside pickup dining destination

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago

Healthy spirits and healthy bodies is part of the goal of a planned curbside eatery on Route 20 in Darien, according to leaders of Freedom Fellowship.

The non-profit organization is seeking a special use permit for the planned establishment, which did get the blessing of the County Planning Board last week.

The restaurant will be called The Table Latin American Grill and serve salads, rice bowls, and burritos.

"Part of our program is to eat healthy," said John Kula. "We don't really have sugars or a lot of carbohydrates in our menu. It's a pretty basic menu."

The staff for the eatery will be people who are going through or have been through Freedom Fellowship's addiction recovery program, which the ministry has been operating at 254 Broadway Road for a decade.

There's no new construction planned for the project.  The ministry will use existing structures.

The addiction program helps people in a faith-based atmosphere deal with a range of addictions and related issues, such as depression and anger.

The restaurant is the latest non-profit business for the ministry, which already operates an auto repair shop and a print shop.  The work in these businesses helps raise money for the non-profit but it is also part of the recovery process.

"It's outpatient therapy, really, for a lot of people," said Joshua Klenke, an operations manager. "It shows them a different way of life beyond what they know."

One of the managers of the new restaurant is a former regional manager for Cracker Barrel.

"He had an alcohol problem," Kula said. "The program changed his life. The Lord changed his life. And now he's paying it forward with this. And it's a blessing."

Freedom Fellowship's second annual Car Show and Chicken BBQ begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. on June 25.  There is a basket raffle and prizes and awards for various classes of cars in the show.  The location is 254 Broadway Road, Darien Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stepoutbuffalo.com

6 Reasons You Need to Check Out O’Brien’s West End Inn This Summer

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Buffalo, we’re lucky that we’ve got an excessive amount of incredible restaurants, bars, and day trip destinations to choose from. But it can be really easy to fall back on the places you frequent the most instead of trying anywhere new.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

BBQ event at The Ridge raises $750 for Golisano

Last March, some of the regular campers at Jam at the Ridge Campground in Le Roy started talking about BBQ and smoking meat and thought they should have a friendly competition. So they did. And they turned it into a fundraiser for Golisano Children's Hospital. It turns out that all of the cooks participating had children or grandchildren who had been treated at the pediatric hospital in Rochester. They raised $750.
LE ROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien Center, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Manager of Elmos Bar in Getzville Has Passed Away

When you think of great chicken wings in Western New York, you immediately think of places like Bar-Bill Tavern, Nine-Eleven Tavern and Elmos. Elmos is located in the Getzville Plaza in Getzville, just off Millersport Highway, and is known for some of the best wings in the Buffalo region. Unfortunately,...
GETZVILLE, NY
The Batavian

Avon-based Quicklee’s opens its first gas station and convenience store in Batavia

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, headquartered in Avon, NY, officially opens the doors of its first Batavia location to customers this week. The newest Quicklee’s is located at 204 Oak Street, at the site of the former Bob Evans. It is the 1st Quicklee’s in Genesee County, and brings the total number of family-owned and operated Quicklee’s stores to 27.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Depew barbershop celebrates 50 years in business

DEPEW, N.Y. — A local barbershop has now been open for 50 years. Handsome Devil Barber Room in Depew faced some struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic but has pulled through to remain open. On Friday, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace presented the owners with a proclamation, celebrating their 50 years in...
DEPEW, NY
FL Radio Group

New Playground Opens in Canandaigua

There’s a new place to play in Canandaigua. The ribbon was cut Saturday on Motion Junction, a playground for kids of all abilities. The ceremony culminates 5 years of fund raising and hard work by local groups headed up by Nanci and Mike Bentley in honor of their son MJ.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#The County Planning Board#Freedom Fellowship
CNHI

Dietician joins Niagara Falls Memorial staff

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will now offer a nutrition program in the Summit Orthopaedic Center, located in suite 700 of the Summit Healthplex at 6934 Williams Road in Wheatfield. Outpatient registered dietitian Diana Korzhukova, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., is now seeing patients at the Center for Nutrition Counseling every Wednesday.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Check Out The Cheapest House For Sale In New York

If you are in the market for a home you know that the prices of some of these homes are absolutely insane. Homes that sold for $150,000 or $200,000 just five years ago are now selling for well over $300,000 or $400,000 dollars. So what happens if you are looking for a place to call home but don't have a ton of money laying around.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Batavian

Le Roy’s Jam at the Ridge summer concert series to feature popular Spotify artists

Residents of Le Roy and beyond are invited to “Jam at the Ridge” as the summer concert series continues on June 24. The Jam at the Ridge Campground, located on Conlon Road, features a natural amphitheater set against a former ski hill. Following the Jam at the Ridge series’ Memorial Day opening, Owner David Luetticke-Archbell expressed his gratitude for the efforts of his team.
LE ROY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bear spotted in Conesus

CONESUS, N.Y. (WHEC) - A bear cub was spotted in Conesus, Livingston County on Monday. The viewer that sent in the video said they spotted it right in their front yard!. The DEC recommends you remove bird feeders and keep your garbage cans sealed or inside a garage or shed.
CONESUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Launch The Best Father’s Day VIDEO

Father's Day 2022 was this past weekend and it was another great opportunity for the West Seneca Police to show off their social media skills. Hopefully you had some time to sped with your dad or family this past weekend. The weather certainly did not disappoint and there was no lack of things to do. From car shows to a good old fashioned round of golf, there was something for every dad!
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

No way out? Turnaround

Sometimes you can have too much of a good thing. Byron resident Terry Speed learned that about his impromptu turnaround at a home on Oak Street, Batavia. He and his wife Dawn purchased the one-family building in 2016, complete with a small turnaround in the front yard. The soil settled and it became a small pond, he said.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

BERNARD A. TWARDOWSKI JR. "BERNIE"

Bernard A. Twardowski Jr. “Bernie”, 68 of Batavia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was born December 25, 1953 in Batavia, NY, a son of the late Bernard and Doris Stringham Twardowski. Bernard served his country with the U.S. Marines from 1972-1973. He was an...
BATAVIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Part Of Buffalo Will Get A New Name

Days after Juneteenth celebrations, there have been conversations that have led to big questions, including “Should we rename parts of Buffalo?”. On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that there would be millions of dollars invested into East Buffalo to show her devotion to helping the community. You can see...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
477
Followers
501
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy