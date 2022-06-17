Aggie Anthem Singer Loses CWS Gig After ‘Horns Down’ Gesture

Zac Collier's 'unsportsmanlike' gesture at Women's College World Series catches attention of NCAA

Apparently, the NCAA is so concerned about the level of hate in Omaha for the College World Series that they’re turning away anthem singers who do the ‘Horns Down’ sign.

That’s what happened to Zac Collier , who was supposed to sing the National Anthem before Game 9 of the College World Series. The NCAA informed him earlier this week that his services were no longer required due to ‘unsportsmanlike behavior.’

That behavior came at the Women’s College World Series last week in Oklahoma City, where Collier was caught on camera flashing a — you guessed it — a ‘Horns Down’ sign.

Texas was in Oklahoma City facing Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series Championship Series, which Oklahoma won in two games.

Collier conveyed his communication with the NCAA via tweet.

‘Due to the unsportsmanlike behavior shown after your performance at the Women’s College World Series, we need to go a different direction,’ the email read. ‘You are no longer scheduled to perform Game 9 of the Men’s College World Series.’

Collier replied to the NCAA asking what was meant by ‘unsportsmanlike behavior,’ the NCAA sent him a photo of him flashing the ‘Horns Down’ sign.

Before anyone gets the idea that this was some random thing Collier decided to do, it should be noted that he’s a Texas A&M alum . So, it’s not an intuitive leap that he would make the gesture before a Texas game.

But the NCAA considers it unsportsmanlike behavior. The Big 12 is on record as saying that it’s considered ‘taunting.’

So Collier, who has been singing the National Anthem at sporting events for a decade, lost the gig.

Collier told ESPN he understood, but also disclosed why he posted the communication.

"I'm a neutral party and showing my support or lack of support for a certain team after the anthem, I can see how somebody could be upset with that," Collier said. "But the reason I posted wasn't because I was upset that they said, 'Hey, you shouldn't have done that.' It was because they called the Horns Down an offensive gesture. They said I mocked the other team. Those words specifically are why I posted about it. Saying that I'm making a mockery of a participating team because I put a Horns Down is ridiculous."

By the way, both Texas and Texas A&M are playing in the College World Series, which started on Friday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard .

