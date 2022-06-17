ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Aggie Anthem Singer Loses CWS Gig After ‘Horns Down’ Gesture

By Matthew Postins
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqboB_0gEQ01zI00

Zac Collier's 'unsportsmanlike' gesture at Women's College World Series catches attention of NCAA

Apparently, the NCAA is so concerned about the level of hate in Omaha for the College World Series that they’re turning away anthem singers who do the ‘Horns Down’ sign.

That’s what happened to Zac Collier , who was supposed to sing the National Anthem before Game 9 of the College World Series. The NCAA informed him earlier this week that his services were no longer required due to ‘unsportsmanlike behavior.’

That behavior came at the Women’s College World Series last week in Oklahoma City, where Collier was caught on camera flashing a — you guessed it — a ‘Horns Down’ sign.

Texas was in Oklahoma City facing Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series Championship Series, which Oklahoma won in two games.

Collier conveyed his communication with the NCAA via tweet.

‘Due to the unsportsmanlike behavior shown after your performance at the Women’s College World Series, we need to go a different direction,’ the email read. ‘You are no longer scheduled to perform Game 9 of the Men’s College World Series.’

Collier replied to the NCAA asking what was meant by ‘unsportsmanlike behavior,’ the NCAA sent him a photo of him flashing the ‘Horns Down’ sign.

Before anyone gets the idea that this was some random thing Collier decided to do, it should be noted that he’s a Texas A&M alum . So, it’s not an intuitive leap that he would make the gesture before a Texas game.

But the NCAA considers it unsportsmanlike behavior. The Big 12 is on record as saying that it’s considered ‘taunting.’

So Collier, who has been singing the National Anthem at sporting events for a decade, lost the gig.

Collier told ESPN he understood, but also disclosed why he posted the communication.

"I'm a neutral party and showing my support or lack of support for a certain team after the anthem, I can see how somebody could be upset with that," Collier said. "But the reason I posted wasn't because I was upset that they said, 'Hey, you shouldn't have done that.' It was because they called the Horns Down an offensive gesture. They said I mocked the other team. Those words specifically are why I posted about it. Saying that I'm making a mockery of a participating team because I put a Horns Down is ridiculous."

By the way, both Texas and Texas A&M are playing in the College World Series, which started on Friday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ex-Oklahoma Star Reacts To The Arch Manning Speculation

Arch Manning took his final official visit to Texas over the weekend, and it looks like Longhorns fans aren't the only ones hoping the top prospect chooses UT. Speaking on Norman, Oklahoma's 94.7 FM earlier this week, former Sooners linebacker Teddy Lehman said he hopes Texas lands a commitment from the five-star QB.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Omaha, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggie#Cws#The Horns Down#Texas A M
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Taking Another Major Visit This Weekend

20 years ago the University of Texas landed the second-most hyped quarterback prospect of all-time in Vince Young. This weekend, the Longhorns will try to convince the most-hyped prospect ever to do the same. According to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, the University of Texas are hosting Arch Manning...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
KWTX

Central Texas high school football coaching changes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There have been a number of coaching changes in Central Texas over the past few weeks. Moody ISD hired Matt Hurst to be their new head football coach and assistant athletic director. Killeen High School hired Josh Sadler to be their athletic coordinator and head football...
KILLEEN, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Ben graduates early!

Alice’s note: This story first appeared in my blog June 6, 2022. We drove down to Kyle, Texas, to see him graduate a year early from high school. And it was my fourth graduation in two years, all very different, but all with young people ready to go out and tackle the world.
KYLE, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy