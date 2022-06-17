ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

“READY, SET, GO” Status Changes for McCann Estates, Doney Park North and Neighborhoods Along Hwy 89

az.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlagstaff, AZ – After meeting with the Great Basin Type 1 team managing the Pipeline and Haywire Fires, it has been determined that it is safe to downgrade some additional areas on evacuation status. The following changes will be effective immediately:. The neighborhoods that were put in “SET”...

coconino.az.gov

knau.org

Wildfire morning update, Monday, 06/20/22: Pipeline Fire 50% contained, Haywire 40% contained, Flagstaff officials urge residents below fire scars to buy flood insurance

The Pipeline Fire burning on the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff is now 50% contained at just over 26,000 acres. Fire managers say the first significant rainfall of the monsoon Saturday helped minimize its spread. According to Inciweb, rain gauges around the Pipeline Fire recorded a high of 0.16" of precipitation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
az.gov

Evacuation Orders Lifted for Crater Estates, Moon Crater, West Alpine Ranchos & Other Areas

Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the following areas will be downgraded from “GO” to “SET” status. The areas identified as Crater Estates, Moon Crater, West Alpine Ranchos, the Private Properties along Hwy 89 north from Wupatki Trails to Sacred Mountain Trading Post will be downgraded from “GO” to “SET” status. It is important to note that much of the National Forest Land in that area remains closed due to the Coconino National Forest Emergency Fire Closure Order.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona Notice on Trucks Over 30 Feet

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) would like to remind drivers of trucks over 30 feet not to enter the switchbacks on State Route (SR) 89A in Oak Creek Canyon during its current construction project. Construction is taking place near Pumphouse Wash Bridge in the switchback section of Oak Creek...
SEDONA, AZ
knau.org

Flagstaff officials urge residents in Schultz Pass Watershed and Rio de Flag floodplain to immediately purchase flood insurance following Pipeline Fire

Preliminary flood hazard modeling of areas impacted by the Pipeline Fire indicates an increased risk of flooding for some neighborhoods within Flagstaff City limits. A press release issued by the city Friday says residents in impacted areas and which are located with in certain FEMA zones should immediately purchase or maintain flood insurance.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Coconino County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
SignalsAZ

Pipeline, Haywire Fire June 20th Updates

A Red Flag warning is in effect until this evening due to increased temperatures, lower relative humidity, gusty winds and drier conditions. Fire activity is expected for today and heat and smoke are still occurring within the interior of the fire perimeter. While Saturday’s precipitation did increase fuel moisture, today’s...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

More evacuations lifted near Flagstaff; Pipeline Fire is now 50% contained

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More evacuations were lifted Monday for those living near the Pipeline Fire that continues to burn near Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s office says families living in communities such as Crater Estates, Moon Crater, and West Alpine Ranchos can return home. In addition, people living along Highway 89 Wupatki Trails to Sacred Mountain Trading Post are now allowed to return. As crews get a better handle on the fire, most of the communities under pre-evacuation statuses, such as East Alpine Ranchos and areas north of Sacred Mountain Trading Post and Medicine Valley, were also downgraded to “READY” status.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
#Mccann Estates#The Great Basin Type 1#Timberline Fernwood#Wupatki Estates#Slayton Ranch
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF NORTHERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Holbrook, Jacob Lake, Kykotsmovi, North Rim, Page, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman, Shonto, Snowflake- Taylor, Tuba City, Valle, Williams and Winslow. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
az.gov

Volunteer day June 25 to assist Museum Fire flood area

The City of Flagstaff is hosting a community volunteer day in areas downstream of the Museum Fire burn scar on Saturday, June 25. Volunteers will be assisting residents who are elderly or have a disability repair their emergency sandbag mitigation. To request volunteer assistance, please call 928-213-2102 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resources are limited, and crews will address as many properties as time and resources allow.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
News Break
Politics
12news.com

Monsoon 2022 starts with thunderstorms and power outages in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon is here and with it comes the wet weather we've all been waiting for. As scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms develop in the Flagstaff area, APS reports several power outages nearby. WEATHER RADAR: /radar. JOIN WEATHER WATCHERS: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1673158169658685. Earlier Saturday, nearly 4,600 customers were without...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, 06/17/22: crews make progress, forest closures begin, high winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Forest Service officials will temporarily close certain areas of both the Coconino and Kaibab national forests beginning Friday and Saturday due to fire danger. On the Kaibab National Forest, the area of Bill Williams Mountain will close beginning at 8 a.m. On the Coconino National Forest, the areas of Pumphouse Wash/Kelly Canyon and Fisher Point/Walnut Canyon will close Saturday at 8 a.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
az.gov

Pipeline Fire

Flood Control District mobilizing Pipeline Area sandbag stations. The Coconino County Flood Control District (District) has set up several sandbag stations in the Pipeline Fire Area for residents to install around their homes in preparation of post-wildfire flooding. Sandbags and sandbag materials are currently available at the Copeland Detention Basin,...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
ABC4

Fires in Flagstaff prompt evacuations, visit from Navajo Nation leaders

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (ABC4) – Firefighters are battling blazes near Navajo Nation, burning more than 25,000 acres total. More than 670 first responders and aircraft are working to fight the fires. As of Wednesday, Coconino County officials are reporting the Pipeline fire is burning 22,888 acres with 31% containment and the Haywire Fire is burning 5,056 […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.org

Northern Arizona may see rain this weekend

Arizona's monsoon officially began June 15, and Flagstaff may get its first storm of the season this weekend. Flagstaff meteorologist Justin Johnrow with the National Weather Service said a few areas in northern Arizona may see half an inch or more of rain over the weekend. “We’ve already got some...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Missing hiker search quiets

More than two weeks ago, Flagstaff hiker Axel Brugere went missing in Oak Creek Canyon, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has not reported any updates. “We have moved to a limited continuous search,” CCSO Public Information Officer Jon Paxton said. “We will continue to follow up on any leads we get. But we are no longer having an active search.”
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

