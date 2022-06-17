Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years

CHARLOTTE — Red Robin said Friday that it has fired an employee after receiving reports of customers finding possible drug-laced treats in their to-go bags. This comes a day after we reported that a Channel 9 employee said he ordered food twice from the Red Robin restaurant Wednesday and discovered Rice Krispies and Fruit Loop treats in his bag with a card advertising edibles. He said he almost gave it to his child.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO