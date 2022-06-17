HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A beloved Hickory restaurant is shutting its doors after more than 40 years in the business, but not because the owner wants to. Max’s Mexican Eatery has been a staple in the area for decades. A place where families can gather and socialize in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. But the current business climate finally took its toll.
Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years.
Riders to pedal 600 miles during 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride. This annual ride honors and remembers fallen public safety servants across North Carolina and South Carolina. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill Pride event expected to pull in up to 10,000 people is coming to the city of Rock Hill in less than a week, but not without its issues. The event organizers said it was running into issues with the city when they requested permits.
SummerBerry Farm, at 3430 Rimer Road, Concord, has long been a favorite spot for picking blackberries in the Charlotte region. Last year the owners sold the farm, but don’t worry — the new owners are continuing the tradition of inviting the community to pick delicious blackberries. Check out...
Catawba County officially named one of the most visible trails in its new 606-acre Mountain Creek Park after a legendary Lake Norman sea creature that fishermen and homeowners still report seeing plying the waters. The park opens Saturday on the northwestern tip of the lake in Sherrills Ford, about 35...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From long lines to hours-long delays, it’s been a frustrating season for travelers at the airport. Recent storms, a staff shortage and general summer travel are leading to thousands of delays and cancellations. Around the world, more than 2,500 flights had been canceled Saturday, according...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will have a pleasant feel with below-average temperatures and plenty of sun before the heat makes a comeback this week. Today: Sunny, dry and warm. First Alert: Very hot beginning Tuesday. Scattered storms Thursday and Friday. After a cooler start, today will be sunny and...
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new firetruck in Statesville won’t be putting out fires anytime soon. In fact, it’s not even part of the fire department. A brewery in town has manufactured its own fire engine to help quench the thirst of beer enthusiasts. The owner of Red Buffalo Brewing Company in downtown […]
The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week.
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The United States celebrated two major holidays Sunday: Father’s Day and Juneteenth. While the first has long been recognized, the latter only became a federal holiday just last year, when President Biden signed it into law. It’s a day that commemorates the emancipation and freedom of slaves in the United States back in 1865.
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Desmond Miller is the City of Concord’s 2022 recipient of the prestigious Jo Atwater Continuous Core Values award, the highest honor bestowed upon a city employee. Miller received the honor for his dedicated service to his coworkers and the residents of Concord. City Manager Lloyd...
CHARLOTTE — Red Robin said Friday that it has fired an employee after receiving reports of customers finding possible drug-laced treats in their to-go bags. This comes a day after we reported that a Channel 9 employee said he ordered food twice from the Red Robin restaurant Wednesday and discovered Rice Krispies and Fruit Loop treats in his bag with a card advertising edibles. He said he almost gave it to his child.
Video was released of a man firing multiple rounds at a CATS bus in May. Reward increased to more than $47,00 in mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road. It has been almost two years since four people lost their lives in that shooting. Storm clean-up continues in Concord.
CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new movie theater with one of the largest screens in North Carolina is set to open next month in Cary, and it won’t be your average moviegoing experience. Paragon Theaters is opening a location at 21 Fenton Main St. in the Fenton development on July 1, its second location in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car caught on fire in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said it happened on US 52 at Germanton Road. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of the car going up in massive flames. Fire crews were able to completely put out the fire. The...
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 5-11. 1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Highway, Harmony, 99/A. Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A. Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A. Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Fiesta...
GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 17, 2022) – There will be an exhibit of vintage and antique clothing at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum through Sunday, July 31st. On the main floor, the display features a suit worn by Mrs. O. J. (Alice) Corpening (shown on seated mannequin), the wedding gown of Mrs. Don (Joyce) Kirkpatrick (not shown in the photos), and other beautiful garments, including a wedding gown that is over 100 years old. On the second floor are a variety of military and emergency services uniforms, including the Navy uniform worn by Thomas Capshaw, a native of Granite Falls, who processed the first photos from the lunar landing and worked on the space shuttle program.
