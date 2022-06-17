ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years

WBTV
 2 days ago

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families...

www.wbtv.com

WBTV

Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks

Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max's Mexican Eatery was supposed to open...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Firefighters battle 2-alarm commercial building fire in northwest Charlotte

Riders to pedal 600 miles during 2022 Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride. This annual ride honors and remembers fallen public safety servants across North Carolina and South Carolina. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Flight cancellations, delays leave flyers stranded, frustrated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From long lines to hours-long delays, it’s been a frustrating season for travelers at the airport. Recent storms, a staff shortage and general summer travel are leading to thousands of delays and cancellations. Around the world, more than 2,500 flights had been canceled Saturday, according...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Father’s Day features pleasant temperatures, lots of sun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will have a pleasant feel with below-average temperatures and plenty of sun before the heat makes a comeback this week. Today: Sunny, dry and warm. First Alert: Very hot beginning Tuesday. Scattered storms Thursday and Friday. After a cooler start, today will be sunny and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

New firetruck in North Carolina distributing beer

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new firetruck in Statesville won’t be putting out fires anytime soon. In fact, it’s not even part of the fire department. A brewery in town has manufactured its own fire engine to help quench the thirst of beer enthusiasts. The owner of Red Buffalo Brewing Company in downtown […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One killed, another hurt in Catawba County shooting

COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children who...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Krispy Kreme: BOGO deal for Father’s Day

On June 18th and 19th, 2022, buy any dozen doughnuts (or 16-count minis) and get a FREE Original Glazed doughnuts. Not only that, but you can even get free delivery for orders of $14.99 and up. 119 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 8018 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord. 2116 Hawkins Street,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fathers celebrate Father’s Day, Juneteenth at parade in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The United States celebrated two major holidays Sunday: Father’s Day and Juneteenth. While the first has long been recognized, the latter only became a federal holiday just last year, when President Biden signed it into law. It’s a day that commemorates the emancipation and freedom of slaves in the United States back in 1865.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Red Robin says employee fired after reports of edibles found in customer’s to-go orders

CHARLOTTE — Red Robin said Friday that it has fired an employee after receiving reports of customers finding possible drug-laced treats in their to-go bags. This comes a day after we reported that a Channel 9 employee said he ordered food twice from the Red Robin restaurant Wednesday and discovered Rice Krispies and Fruit Loop treats in his bag with a card advertising edibles. He said he almost gave it to his child.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ceremony honors Beatties Ford four

Video was released of a man firing multiple rounds at a CATS bus in May. Reward increased to more than $47,00 in mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road. It has been almost two years since four people lost their lives in that shooting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car bursts into flames in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A car caught on fire in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said it happened on US 52 at Germanton Road. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of the car going up in massive flames. Fire crews were able to completely put out the fire. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 5-11

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 5-11. 1812 Hitching Post, 2463 Turnersburg Highway, Harmony, 99/A. Davino’s Queens Pizza, 484A River Highway, Mooresville, 92.50/A. Duckworth’s Grill and Tap House, 560 River Highway, Mooresville, 94/A. Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A. Fiesta...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Vintage/Antique clothes on display at Granite Falls Museum

GRANITE FALLS, NC (June 17, 2022) – There will be an exhibit of vintage and antique clothing at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum through Sunday, July 31st. On the main floor, the display features a suit worn by Mrs. O. J. (Alice) Corpening (shown on seated mannequin), the wedding gown of Mrs. Don (Joyce) Kirkpatrick (not shown in the photos), and other beautiful garments, including a wedding gown that is over 100 years old. On the second floor are a variety of military and emergency services uniforms, including the Navy uniform worn by Thomas Capshaw, a native of Granite Falls, who processed the first photos from the lunar landing and worked on the space shuttle program.
GRANITE FALLS, NC

