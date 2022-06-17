ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work finally begins on Kushner’s One Journal Square project in Jersey City

By Aaron Ginsburg
6sqft
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll renderings courtesy of Kushner unless otherwise noted. Construction is finally underway at Kushner’s huge One Journal Square project in Jersey City. The nearly $1 billion mixed-use development consists of two 710-foot-tall towers with more than 1,700 rentals and 45,000 square feet of amenities and public space, including a new Target...

