Fat Bee Cafe Adding Second Colorado Springs Location

Colorado Springs area residents and visitors will soon have two Fat Bee Cafe options to grab a boba tea. Fat Bee Cafe owner Uyen Tran is waiting on permitting from the city but hopes to open the second location at 201 E. Kiowa St. in Colorado Springs sometime this August.

Tran wanted to bring a second location to Colorado Springs because of the growth. “I hope that people can enjoy good boba tea in Colorado,” Tran said.

Besides boba tea brewed fresh when ordered, Fat Bee Cafe also offers a variety of flavors of Milk Tea, Fruit Teas, Frosty, fresh organic coffee, and espresso. A popular menu item is the Mango on Fire slushy, which features fresh mango and strawberries.

Fat Bee Cafe offers a limited number of food items including the Croffle. “It is buttery and has four flavors,” Tran explained. The Croffle is a marriage between a croissant and waffle and can be ordered as Cinnamon and Sugar, Cream Berry, Oreo Crumble, and Toasted Lava. “We are looking to make crepe cakes, and I hope when the second store opens, we can serve crepe cake, too.”

Fat Bee Cafe also has locations in Kansas and Missouri.

