ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fat Bee Cafe Adding Second Colorado Springs Location

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 2 days ago

Colorado Springs area residents and visitors will soon have two Fat Bee Cafe options to grab a boba tea. Fat Bee Cafe owner Uyen Tran is waiting on permitting from the city but hopes to open the second location at 201 E. Kiowa St. in Colorado Springs sometime this August.

Tran wanted to bring a second location to Colorado Springs because of the growth. “I hope that people can enjoy good boba tea in Colorado,” Tran said.

Besides boba tea brewed fresh when ordered, Fat Bee Cafe also offers a variety of flavors of Milk Tea, Fruit Teas, Frosty, fresh organic coffee, and espresso. A popular menu item is the Mango on Fire slushy, which features fresh mango and strawberries.

Fat Bee Cafe offers a limited number of food items including the Croffle. “It is buttery and has four flavors,” Tran explained. The Croffle is a marriage between a croissant and waffle and can be ordered as Cinnamon and Sugar, Cream Berry, Oreo Crumble, and Toasted Lava. “We are looking to make crepe cakes, and I hope when the second store opens, we can serve crepe cake, too.”

Fat Bee Cafe also has locations in Kansas and Missouri.



Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KEKB

This ‘Famous’ Colorado Ice Cream Shop is a Tradition You Have to Try

Summer in Colorado means we're going to start to see some pretty warm temps outside. That's why you have to try this local Colorado Ice cream gem to cool down. Summer means a lot of things. No school, vacations, longer days, swimming pools, and maybe the best part, extra ice cream shop visits. When I was younger we'd always take trips to the local Dolly Maddison Ice Cream Shop and I'd get a rootbeer shake or an ice cream cone the size of my head. Sadly, all of the Dolly Maddison's, including the one just down from the radio station on Main Street in Windsor, closed their doors. There are still some amazing locally owned and operated ice cream shops around Colorado including one famous hidden gem down in Denver.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Kansas State
City
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Restaurants
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
City
Kiowa, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Amiee White Beazley

Hike connects two of Colorado's best luxury adventure resorts

The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs is one of the most revered hotels in the world and one of only four five-star, five-diamond properties in the Centennial State. The Broadmoor is the longest consecutive recipient of both awards in the world. But lesser known are The Broadmoor's all-inclusive Wilderness Collection properties, smaller, cozier, and more rooted in their collective surroundings.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Milk Tea#Organic Coffee#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Bee Cafe#The Mango On Fire#Croffle#Cinnamon And Sugar#Toasted Lava
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of the Mt. Shavano Angel near Colorado Springs

Travel to a summit in the southern Sawatch Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, and you may catch a glimpse of the legendary Angel of Shavano. This snow formation emerges from the east face of the mountain each spring. Travel to the San Isabel National Forest in Chaffee County, Colorado, and you might get your chance to see it.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRDO

13-year-old crowned 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The message for the reigning 2022 Miss Juneteenth of Colorado Springs is "to be confident in your own skin." Thirteen-year-old Talia Sharpe was crowned at the Juneteenth Pageant hosted by Mas Millenium Allstars, a 30-year-old dance and cheer team in Colorado Springs. Sharpe says her...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1230 ESPN

All the Athletes That Once Called Colorado Their Home

Over the years there have been many famous athletes who called Colorado home. Whether they were born in Colorado or lived in Colorado - or are still living in Colorado , the list of professional athletes from the centennial state is long. As you scroll through the photos below, you will find many familiar names and faces as well as a few that may not ring a bell.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Woman Faces Taunts For Wearing Heavy Duty Mask In Colorado Grocery Store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– “I look like a bug!!” Lisa Fine has no issue poking fun at herself, but she says she’s a bit frustrated with the long stares and rude mumbling she’s getting at places like City Market and Whole Foods up in Summit County. (credit: CBS) “I’m trying to protect my family, my husband and others,” Fine explained. “I’m just trying to get by, I’m just a 58-year-old woman trying to shop here.” While mask mandates have all but evaporated in the summer heat, Fine has seen the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and feels like wearing a mask is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
110
Followers
69
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy