The eternal question, “When will badges be shipped?” has been answered — and the answer is now. Or, more accurately, late last week. General attendees at San Diego Comic-Con can now login to their Member IDs to get tracking details on their badge (and you can get more details on where to find this in the Toucan Blog). Note that though the tracking number is USPS, you will be able to track it via UPS. Currently, it appears that only General Attendee badges are being sent, with Professionals and Press badges being mailed at a later date.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO