ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Ada County a ‘rapid riser’ for COVID, hitting highest level of COVID impact this week

By By AUDREY DUTTON Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTTej_0gEPo7T600

Ada County spent just one week at the “moderate” community level before hitting the federal threshold for the highest level of COVID-19 concern on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses one set of data to determine how much the coronavirus is spreading in a community — and another set to determine how much that spread is causing severe disease and threatening access to health care.

Ada County and most of the rest of Idaho have been locked at high transmission rates for weeks. But even with rising cases and more COVID-19 tests coming back positive, few people were in the hospital with the virus.

That changed this week.

Ada, Elmore, Valley and Lewis counties are now in the “high” community level. Those counties this week had more than 200 new cases and more than 10 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents in their hospital service areas.

Ada and Canyon counties also are among the areas where coronavirus is spreading most aggressively. They were classified as “rapid riser counties” by the CDC in its daily report for Thursday .

Idaho hospitals this week have reported more than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with more than 20 people newly admitted to the hospital on some days.

Still, the health care situation is far less tenuous than it was last fall, when the delta variant burned through Idaho’s under-vaccinated population and pushed hospitals beyond their limits.

About 5% of Idaho’s hospital patients have COVID-19 this week, and only about 2% to 3% of ICU patients have COVID-19 — compared with prior peaks of more than 30% of all hospitalizations and more than 60% of ICU patients.

Last fall and winter, Idaho also eclipsed 100 new admissions per day, with many days when Idaho reported 600 to 800 total coronavirus hospitalizations.

Here are the CDC’s recommendations for people who live in areas with a high community level:

• Wear a mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

• People at high risk for severe illness should consider additional precautions .

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Sticker shock: Idaho property owners react to soaring assessed home values

The story published on idahocapitalsun.com on June 16. Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child. Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Popular recreation land closed due to abuse

Endowment trust land at the East Fork of Rock Creek closed Wednesday because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland in Power County. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
POWER COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Ada County, ID
Health
Ada County, ID
Coronavirus
State
Idaho State
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
County
Ada County, ID
kmvt

Governor Little signs disaster declaration for two Idaho counties

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a disaster declaration for Nez Perce and Idaho Counties due to spring flooding. Excessive rainfall and runoff in the North-Central and Northeast regions of the state is causing significant damage and travel conditions in the area as a number of roadways are obstructed due to flooding.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Body of Everette Jackson found in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — The body of Everette Jackson, the 21-year-old Louisiana man who went missing on the Payette River, has been found, according to a press release from the Gem County Sheriff's Office. The Gem County Sheriff's Office says the body was found by a volunteer Sunday afternoon...
GEM COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Hospital#Riser
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms as governor, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Officials Remind Recreational Shooters that Targeting Protected Nongame Birds and Ground Squirrels is Illegal

BOISE - Temperatures are starting to climb and the days are long, and that’s good news for recreational shooters looking to get out of city limits to shoot guns. Summer is a popular season for recreational shooters across the state, but it’s also a critical time of year for some nongame bird species that are commonly found in popular shooting areas.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Wrong-way Crash on Idaho’s 4th of July Pass Kills One

WOLFE LODGE, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a wrong-way crash with a semi-truck late Friday on 4th of July Pass in North Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old woman from Medimont in a Chevrolet pickup crashed head-on with a semi-truck a little after 10 p.m., the woman had been going the wrong direction on Interstate 90, she was killed. A man and woman, both 45, from Homestead, Florida were in the semi-truck and taken to nearby hospitals, they had been wearing their seat belts. The crash stopped traffic on the interstate for more than three hours.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIVI-TV

Rain set to hit central Idaho Sunday, not too significant in southern Idaho

On Sunday, a low-pressure system from the the southern coast of the Pacific is sending moisture back to Idaho...but it's concentrated in the central moutains and won't really touch our southern valleys. The low-pressure from this system is keeping temperatures relatively cool, about 10-15 degrees below normal for most of...
GEM COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention

The Idaho Democratic Party approved a resolution Saturday at its statewide convention that opposes laws that restrict abortion and calls for supporting access to reproductive health care.  Protecting abortion and reproductive rights have been themes during the first two days of the Idaho Democrats’ convention in downtown Boise. Several Democratic political candidates, legislators and delegates […] The post Idaho Democrats adopt party platform, resolutions during day 2 of convention   appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Lake Named One Of The Country’s Clearest

Here in Idaho, we have no shortage of beautiful lakes. That's what makes our state one of the best for fishing and scenic photos. It's true. Yes, Minnesota is still the 'Land Of The Lakes,' but that doesn't mean they have all of them. Sure, there's a more famous lake with salt water a little south in Utah. However, Idaho was still able to have one of our fantastic lakes make the top 10 list of clearest lakes in the country. That's something worth celebrating when you look at the stiff competition.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Get to Know Idaho: The history of Ustick

IDAHO, USA — By the spring of 1863, just before the formation of Fort Boise there were about 100 non-native people living in the valley. By 1900, 10 years after Idaho became a state, that population was above 19,000. The makeup was still very rural, with more than 1,600 farms on more than 113,000 acres of land, according to the Idaho State Historical Society.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy