Representatives are Sought to Serve on Various City Committees

The City of Santa Maria is seeking individuals to serve on the Block Grants Advisory Committee, the Board of Appeals, the Central Coast Commission - Area Agency on Aging, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Santa Barbara County Library Advisory Committee.

The City has many committees and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping the community. The City adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you are an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

It is the policy of the City Council, per No. 88-2 adopted May 17, 1988, to appoint, whenever possible, residents of the City of Santa Maria. Unless otherwise noted in the membership description, the Mayor shall appoint members to all official City commissions and boards, and they shall be ratified by the City Council.

* BLOCK GRANTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE (five vacancies to fill terms ending in July 2025). This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding, and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of, or background in, providing human services to the community. The members are nominated by individual Councilmembers, appointed by the Mayor, and confirmed by the City Council. The Committee meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Development Department.

* BOARD OF APPEALS (one vacancy to fill an unspecified term). The Board hears appeals to decisions of the City Building Official and makes recommendations regarding Uniform Building Code provisions. Seven members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council, including two special purposes members. Special purpose members shall be physically handicapped as defined in Section 2.4117(I), Title 24, Part 2 of the California Administrative Code. Members may not be employees of the City of Santa Maria.

CENTRAL COAST COMMISSION - AREA AGENCY ON AGING (one vacancy to fill an unexpired term ending in January 2023). The Board of Directors is responsible for the operations, including policy setting, allocations, and personnel for the Central Coast, such as Area Agency on Aging, HICAP, and Senior Information & Referral program. This Board serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The Board meets monthly, and its Board of Directors is elected by the Agency itself. The City Council nominates one member. Each member may serve no more than four consecutive terms.

* LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES (two vacancies to fill terms ending in 2025 and one vacancy to fill an unexpired term ending in July 2024). The Library Board is a five-member body which sets library rules and regulations and advises the City Council on library matters. It meets quarterly on the second Tuesday of February, May, August, and November at 1:00 p.m., in the Library Conference Room. Members are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY LIBRARY ADVISORY COMMITTEE (one vacancy to fill a one-year term) Reviews and maintains the master plan for each County library service zone, makes recommendations to ensure adequate library services to all, determines the per capita level of service, reviews budgets, considers site locations and building programs, reviews the operation of the library, and so forth. This Committee meets quarterly on the 3rd Wednesday (March/June/Sept/Dec) at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Hall at 10:00 a.m. The term runs concurrently with the Countywide library contract ending each fiscal year. Nine members are appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. The Mayor nominates one member to be ratified by the City Council.

* Members of the Block Grants Advisory Committee, Board of Appeals, and the Library Board of Trustees are required by the Political Reform Act (Govt. Code Section 81000-91014) and the City’s Conflict of Interest Code to file Statements of Economic Interest, Form 700, disclosing personal assets and income within 30 days of appointment, annually thereafter, and upon leaving office. Board Members must also disqualify themselves from participating in decisions which may affect their personal economic interests.

Applications for these vacancies may completed and submitted via email from the City’s webpage at https://cityofsantamaria.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx. For more information, please call the City Clerk’s Office at (805) 925-0951, extension 2306.

Department: City Manager’s Office, Records/City Clerk Division

Contact Person: Beth Cleary, Deputy City Clerk

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2306

E-mail Address: