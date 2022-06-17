ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catharine Farkas: Sen. Hassan leads the New Hampshire Way

In New Hampshire, we value independent leaders who can get stuff done for us regardless of party. Sen. Maggie Hassan is our kind of leader. The Lugar Center recently recognized Sen. Hassan...

Senate candidate Morse visits North Conway

CONWAY — U.S. Senate candidate Chuck Morse toured North Conway and Berlin last Thursday, making appearances at the Yankee Clipper and Zeb's General Store. Morse (R-Salem) is currently president of the New Hampshire Senate. He's hoping to best Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the Nov. 8 general election. But first, Morse has to compete in the Sept. 13 primary with 10 other competitors.
New Hampshire’s Revolutionary Treasure

Exhausted from many days into nights of debate but excited about his mission, the courier stepped out into the Philadelphia heat of July 4, 1776. Clutching a document, finely carved by American advocates of freedom, he left the white-paneled rooms of the Statehouse and hurried down the familiar street to the corner print shop of John Dunlap. Church bells pealed the cry for independence as the delegate handed the paper to the 29-year-old printer who would work until dawn, committing himself to a labor of patriotic loyalty: issuing the first copies of the Declaration of Independence.
New Hampshire taps fed funds to upgrade school security

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is planning to tap into federal pandemic relief money to upgrade security in schools. The proposal, which was approved Friday by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, will divert $10.26 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide security grants to public and private schools to harden their buildings and train educators to respond to the threat of active shooters.
Loaded pistols now allowed on ATVs, snowmobiles in N.H.

A new law signed by Gov. Chris Sununu will allow people to carry a loaded pistol or revolver while operating a snowmobile or ATV. The measure was championed by 2nd Amendment advocates as a way to ensure that gun rights extend to operators of off-road vehicles. Sununu vetoed a similar...
What Happens To Mass. If Supreme Court Strikes Down New York Gun Laws?

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Supreme Court could release an opinion on a case this week that might upend gun laws in Massachusetts and beyond. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the justices are deciding whether or not gun-owners in New York should need to prove to local authorities that they have a reason to carry a gun outside the home.
Estate tax changes appearing more likely in Massachusetts

BOSTON, JUNE 21, 2022…..The odds of estate tax reform appeared to improve Tuesday, and a potential tax relief package could also feature some ideas that haven’t yet been publicly floated, Senate President Karen Spilka said Tuesday. With inflation high and the state on track for another major revenue...
2022 4th of July fireworks dates, times in New Hampshire

Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
Massachusetts health care system ranked second in the country

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts health care system has been ranked second in the country. The Commonwealth Fund looked at 56 different measures to determine how well state healthcare systems run. Massachusetts ranked high in access, affordability, prevention and treatment, and racial and ethnic equality, according to the survey. The only state to do better overall was Hawaii. 
“WellnessLink” is NH’s one-stop resource for COVID-19 information for older adults

The Partnership for Public Health (ServiceLink of Belknap County and Winnipesaukee Public Health Network in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services) are proud to introduce “WellnessLink,” a new service providing people aged 60 and over with direct access to COVID-related information and linkages to vaccine appointments.
Huge Electric Bills Coming for Many in NH

Many New Hampshire consumers will be shocked by their next electric bill. They will see pedal-to-the-metal construction work on a new exit ramp on Interstate 93 in Londonderry and Derry and $50 million in new infrastructure improvements at all 10 county nursing homes to protect seniors from illnesses like COVID-19.
Clean energy advocates lament legislative inaction as energy prices continue to climb

New Hampshire is paying a steep price for the state's reliance on fossil fuels. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) Record increases in energy prices drew the ire of executive councilors last week, with councilors questioning Liberty Utilities’ request to increase electricity rates by nearly 50 percent. They sent a letter admonishing the Public Utilities Commission, which is expected to approve the request.
Vehicle travels off of I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River, police said Tuesday. Police did not release any further information. The Caledonian Record reported that a body was recovered from the river on Tuesday afternoon and that the vehicle was a truck that was submerged in about 15 feet of water.
