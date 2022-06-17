Catharine Farkas: Sen. Hassan leads the New Hampshire Way

Exhausted from many days into nights of debate but excited about his mission, the courier stepped out into the Philadelphia heat of July 4, 1776. Clutching a document, finely carved by American advocates of freedom, he left the white-paneled rooms of the Statehouse and hurried down the familiar street to the corner print shop of John Dunlap. Church bells pealed the cry for independence as the delegate handed the paper to the 29-year-old printer who would work until dawn, committing himself to a labor of patriotic loyalty: issuing the first copies of the Declaration of Independence.

