WKTV General Sales Manager ties the knot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has been holding Juneteenth celebrations since 1988, 2022 marked the first since it was declared a National Holiday. Kevin Hayes Sr., President of the Juneteenth Board of Directors and Organizer of the event, said that even after a break from the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, he was confident this year’s celebration would be as successful as ever.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO