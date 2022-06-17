WKTV General Sales Manager ties the knot

ROME, NY – The Copper City Collective held their 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration at Pinti Field in Rome Sunday. There was plenty of food, music, and activities for everyone who attended. The event was a way for everyone to learn more about Black history and culture. Anya Colon, a...
Or something like that is what you’re likely to utter after the first bite of a hunk of house-made fudge from Penny’s Candy Co. at ZEMS Ice Cream and Miniature Golf. We indulged in the salted caramel fudge after considering the likes of cookies and cream, chocolate mint, and half a dozen other flavors.
A cyclist stopped by the Herkimer Home to heft a musket to see how heavy it was. The General Herkimer Home in Little Falls held a Regimental Recruiting event on Sunday, looking for volunteers to help re-enact battles from the Revolutionary War. There were soldiers in period-perfect uniforms, with food...
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR–TV) The last day of Syracuse’s Polish Festival kicks off today at noon!. Wrapping up the three day event is the pierogi eating contest, along with the crowning of Miss Polonia. There will also be music, polish cuisines, games, and arts and crafts. The festival is...
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Hemstrought's Bakeries and Artisanal Cheese closed this week on $1,700,000 of funding. They will begin construction on a new retail expansion. The project at 900 Oswego Street will begin in July and is expected to be complete by September or October of this year. The exterior...
From kielbasa sausage, to Polish beer and polka music, the 66th annual Polish Festival returned to Clinton Square in Syracuse, along with the pierogi eating contest. From her 2019 record of 11.5 pierogis, to her new record of 12.5 this year, Mardie Bottos says she is excited to finally be back at the festival. She isn’t just taking home bragging rights, but a $125 check too. The money was funded from the Polish Scholarship Fund.
UTICA, NY – The Fraternal Order of Eagles, located on Cosby Manor Road, held their annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby Sunday. Dads, along with their sons and daughters spent a beautiful day together trying to hook the big one. Even the moms got in on the fun. Once...
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 1,600 pounds of fresh produce were handed out to Syracuse’s Southside at Café Sankofa on June 18. Save Rochester’s Food and Nutrition Ambassador Program is partnering with Amazon to distribute thousands of pounds of fresh organic produce to communities of color in major cities across the State of New York. The distribution today was on S Salina Street.
You know it's summer in Rome New York when you start talking CanalFest. CanalFest’22 will be here before you know it. It's being held on August 5th, 6th and 7th. This annual festival takes place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.
Are you prepared for FrogFest 33, a day of great music, including from our headliner Dylan Scott at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds? Here's a quick list of things to make sure you bring with you before you leave the house on June 18. 1. Blankets/Chairs. You're encouraged to bring a...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has been holding Juneteenth celebrations since 1988, 2022 marked the first since it was declared a National Holiday. Kevin Hayes Sr., President of the Juneteenth Board of Directors and Organizer of the event, said that even after a break from the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, he was confident this year’s celebration would be as successful as ever.
He's not only making one, but now two stops to smaller venues in New York this summer. Platinum singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert is officially coming to the Watertown Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 17th as part of their 2022 Summer Concert Series. This performance is just 2-days before he takes the stage for another show in Oneonta.
It's festival season and believe it or not, it's been 50 years since the first Worcester, NY Strawberry Fest and this Saturday, June 18th the celebration will be a big one for area residents to come out and enjoy at the Worcester-Schenevus Library. In years past, Strawberry Fest was held...
ROME — Two months after a massive fire destroyed its Ridge Mills location, Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli is planning to open a refurbished satellite store on Railroad Street next week. The Mini-Mazz Market will open soon at 100 Railroad St. and will feature fresh meats, cooked foods and...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Felisha Legette-Jack led Syracuse’s first Juneteenth parade in two years from the Dunbar Center to downtown Syracuse Saturday morning, kick-starting the second day of the annual celebration of the end of slavery in America. A cheering crowd welcomed the Syracuse University women’s basketball coach and...
If you've ever wanted to live in quite the historic home, there's currently one on the market in Newport that will likely be worth the investment. It went on the market on June 15 by John Brown at Coldwell Banker Faith Properties and holy wow, it's beautiful. Located at 7551 North Main Street in Newport, the four bedroom, three bathroom house was built in 1846 and has quite the famous designer/architect.
A woman from the Keystone State is facing charges after an alleged domestic dispute earlier this morning. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called to the Rome Motel at approximately 12:50am on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The motel is located at 8257 Turin Road. The initial call...
Connected Community Schools is holding a food giveaway for families in Oriskany Falls. Connected Community Schools to host food giveaway in Oriskany Falls. Connected Community Schools will give away more than 18,000 pounds of food in Oriskany falls next week.
To start Juneteenth weekend, an artist from Syracuse is presenting the Queendom Arts Festival for the first time at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park in Cazenovia. Dr. Juhanna Rogers is turning 105 acres at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park into a weekend of art, music and entertainment. The festival will include readings from her play Queendom, which is about a fictional African American town in Georgia that takes place in 1883.
