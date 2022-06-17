NBA Analyst Calls Out Jayson Tatum After His Bad Performances In The NBA Finals: "Let's Just Be Honest, Jayson Tatum Looked More Like A No. 2 Than A No. 1 All Series Against The Warriors."

The Golden State Warriors championship parade had some truly amazing moments throughout. Draymond Green's hilarious speech, Steph and Klay joking with each other, there were several times during the event where it was evident that the players were just enjoying the moment as much as they could. It was also apparent after a while that they were getting a little drunk, considering all the champagne and other alcohol that was being consumed at the party.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO