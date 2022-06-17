NBA Analyst Calls Out Jayson Tatum After His Bad Performances In The NBA Finals: "Let's Just Be Honest, Jayson Tatum Looked More Like A No. 2 Than A No. 1 All Series Against The Warriors."
The Boston Celtics came mighty close to winning their first title in 14 years, but ultimately the Golden State Warriors defeated them 4-2 in the Finals. A major part of the Celtics' run all the way to the Finals was the performances by 24-year-old forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum established...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 5