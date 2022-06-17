ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA Analyst Calls Out Jayson Tatum After His Bad Performances In The NBA Finals: "Let's Just Be Honest, Jayson Tatum Looked More Like A No. 2 Than A No. 1 All Series Against The Warriors."

By Aditya Mohapatra
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics came mighty close to winning their first title in 14 years, but ultimately the Golden State Warriors defeated them 4-2 in the Finals. A major part of the Celtics' run all the way to the Finals was the performances by 24-year-old forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum established...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says Kyrie Irving Might Be Attempting To Create Leverage By Suggesting He Might Leave The Brooklyn Nets As They Reportedly Don't Want To Give Him A Fully Guaranteed Long-Term Contract

The conversation about Kyrie Irving and his future exploded on Monday after a report came out that he might leave the Brooklyn Nets over issues with a new contract. Irving himself posted a cryptic tweet after the news broke, making the situation all the more intriguing for fans who aren't exactly privy to the conversations going on behind the scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Brad Stevens' Message For Jayson Tatum

At just 24-years-old, Jayson Tatum has already helped lead the Boston Celtics to three Eastern Conference Finals appearances and an NBA Finals. And after a rough six-game series against the Warriors, Brad Stevens had message for the team's franchise player: "I just told him to go on vacation. Go get some rest."
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma And Alex Caruso Are Upset After Watching The Warriors Trophy Parade: "We Didn't Even Have One Wth!"

The Golden State Warriors were having the time of their lives during the trophy parade for their 2022 NBA championship, as they should have. After two very disappointing campaigns, the Warriors reminded the NBA world just why they have been the most decorated team in the league over the last decade and that they're not going away just yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Indiana Pacers Reportedly Rejected A Huge Offer For Malcolm Brogdon From The Los Angeles Lakers

The noises coming from the Los Angeles Lakers in recent times have suggested that the franchise is looking to keep Russell Westbrook and give it another go with new Coach Darvin Ham. However, it seems that the Lakers might not be averse to the idea of moving on from him after all. And according to the latest reports, Malcolm Brogdon is a player the Lakers want.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Blasts Charles Barkley For Saying He Needs To Win A Championship As A "Bus Driver" To Get Respect: "Terrible Analogy From A Hatin Old Head That Can't Accept That We Making More Bread Than Them..."

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest small forwards to have ever played the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that when he retires he will be a Hall of Famer. However, there are a lot of people that still believe that he has something to prove during his career.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Throws Shade At Potential Kyrie Irving-Anthony Davis Trade: "AD Is More Valuable Now Than A Kyrie Who Now Believes There Are Far More Important Things In Life Than Winning Basketball Games."

Before the 2021-22 NBA season started, most experts picked the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorites to face off in the 2022 NBA Finals. At the time, this prediction looked correct, as both teams had amazing squads. In all honesty, they were superteams. As the Lakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving's Future With The Brooklyn Nets Is Reportedly Uncertain But He Is Expected To Participate In Training Camp

Kyrie Irving has been an enigma in recent years, with nobody being able to tell exactly what the Nets man is going to do next. Irving's stance against vaccination for Covid-19 caused a fair few issues for Brooklyn last season, his unavailability was a likely factor in pushing out James Harden and it also prevented the team from building up a rhythm.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Koc#Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

5 Blockbuster Trades The Lakers Can Execute On 2022 NBA Draft Night

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that clearly needs to make changes to their roster after a poor season where they missed the playoffs. They finished with a 33-49 record, which is extremely disappointing for a team with two elite stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 2022...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Says "Someone Take The Henny Away From Klay Thompson" After He Tackled A Woman, Almost Lost The Ring, And Danced In Front Of The Trophy Like Michael Jackson

The Golden State Warriors championship parade had some truly amazing moments throughout. Draymond Green's hilarious speech, Steph and Klay joking with each other, there were several times during the event where it was evident that the players were just enjoying the moment as much as they could. It was also apparent after a while that they were getting a little drunk, considering all the champagne and other alcohol that was being consumed at the party.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Says He Still Isn't Ready To Talk About Basketball After Eastern Conference Finals Loss: "I'm Still In My Feelings, So I Don't Really Get Into It... I Just Want To Talk About Coffee And Ice Cream."

Jimmy Butler played like a superstar for the Miami Heat throughout the NBA playoffs, carrying the team on his back to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite several iconic performances from Jimmy in the ECF, it wasn't enough and the Heat was eliminated by the Boston Celtics who themselves went on to lose in 6 games against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy