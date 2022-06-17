Stephen A. Smith Says Stephen Curry Will Have More Titles Than LeBron James Next Year: "Steph Curry Will Surpass LeBron James, And He Will Have Five Chips. He Will Tie Kobe Bryant. He Will Surpass Shaquille O’Neal."
The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in seven years against the Boston Celtics, confirming that they are back and it'll be hard for the rest of the league to dethrone them. Stephen Curry played at a great level, destroying the Celtics during the series and winning his first...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0